Sidney Pollack’s My Africa, with Meryl Streep and Robert Redford

” My Africa”Is a 1985 film directed by Sydney Pollack, inspired by the autobiographical novel of the same name by Karen Blixen. Meryl Streep plays Blixen, while Robert Redford plays Denys Finch-Hatton, a hunter with whom Karen Blixen has a romantic love story. The plot of the film has several discrepancies from that of the novel. The film won seven Academy Awards (Best Picture at Sydney Pollack, Best Director at Sydney Pollack, Best Non-Original Screenplay at Kurt Luedtke, Best photography a David Watkin, Best scenography Stephen B. Grimes, Best Sound a Chris Jenkins, Gary Alexander, Larry Stensvold And Peter Handford, Best Soundtrack a John Barry), three Golden Globes, three Bafta and two David di Donatello.

Synopsis

Karen Dinesen arrives in Kenya in 1914 to find Baron von Blixen, whom she married without love. During her husband’s long absences, Karen befriends Hatton, an elephant hunter. When the Baron gives her syphilis, Karen returns to Europe for treatment. But it will return to the black continent.

Who approaches it to the masterpieces of David Lean, those who consider it a glossy and sumptuous spectacle, those who see it as a poignant and romantic love story, those who consider it a suggestive and fluvial blockbuster and those who interpret it as a journey to discover a mysterious continent; what is certain is that the film (one of the greatest hits of the Eighties) is still enjoyable and fascinating like few others today. My Africa it is, at the same time, an epic film and a great romantic tale (intense and unconventional, passionate but not banal). It is above all a story of love and female independence. And it should be noted that no one like Sidney Pollack he knows how to talk about feelings without falling into the rhetoric of a model as old as the world (and in any case more so than cinema). The director prefers to go against the trend, and so on My Africasurprisingly, it shows no love scene, no tender and sweet embrace and when the moment of intercourse arrives, the camera allows itself a few close-ups. A shower of statuettes crowned the film, one of the most successful portraits of African nature. Unparalleled images, long shots that enchant: you are truly amazed by the beauty of the places. After all, the whole film is technically flawless (not only extraordinary in photography but also splendid in the unforgettable soundtrack). The strong point of the whole work is of course the acting: Klaus Maria Brandauer cleverly proves that he is not a prisoner of his Mephisto. To be commended without reservations Robert Redford (Pollack’s fetish actor with whom he shot seven films, an association and a friendship of more than thirty years). Meryl Streep it is at its best, “vibrant and sensational”: what is considered by many to be his best performance has not been awarded an Oscar (and the verdict of the Academy amazed and indignant everyone).