Sidney Sweeney: “I’m used to rejections. Now I know, but I spent 10 years doing castings where they said no” | outfit

This interview was not going to be easy. Out of respect and support for the Hollywood Actors Union strike, Sydney Sweeney (Spokane, Washington, 25) could not talk about, or even mention, any of her current, past or future projects. To say this goes without talking about the rapid and worldwide success this actress has been achieving in the last five years. maid story, nor of white lotus nor of Excitement, nor of reality, one of his most famous performances to date, nor Madam Webb, One of his next biggest projects, with which he joined the big comic book franchise. Even commenting on the films he is making with his own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, was out of the question. Luckily, Sweeney knew how to turn adversity into something worthwhile, as she always has. She spent her childhood in a small town, sacrificing her family to fulfill her dream of becoming an actress, her media hobbies like restoring old cars (and broadcasting it on TikTok), Armani Beauty, Miu Miu, Ford talked about his tie-ups with brands like Laneige, Samsung, Bai…

But if this was already going to be a separate interview, not a simple one, it just got even more complicated. Theoretically scheduled for the afternoon of July 31, at the last minute a call came from her publicist expressing regret that the actress was not feeling well and that we would have to shift her to another day. A few hours later, news came of the death of her co-star actor Angus Cloud. Excitement, at age 25 (the family described her “battles with mental health”). After that unexpected shock, it was understood that the actress canceled the interview itself. And yet, the professionalism and work ethic with which he has flown the flag, he quotes us only 24 hours later, when he could not even find the words to say goodbye to his friend on social networks. Interview cannot be a bed of roses. After expressing condolences, he told us as we started: “I’m not ready to talk about it, not at all. It is becoming very difficult for me and for the whole team. And I don’t feel… I’m not ready to talk about it.” In fact, while in many of her past interviews Sweeney has been very open about mental health, the pressures of sudden fame, the anxiety has also been excluded from the conversation.

The first question that seems inevitable is what are your views on the actors’ strike? Will it soon have a happy ending?

I hope so. Everyone deserves a fair wage. And I think we have to work hard in this direction. Let’s hope we can get to a good ending because people need to work. And people need art. Art is good for you, for the soul. So hopefully we can give art to the people again.

The business plan she prepared for her parents regarding her project of becoming an actress is well known. What did it say, what were the steps and goals?

That’s right, I was about 10 or 11, there was no social media, I grew up in a small town, so I didn’t know what Hollywood or L.A. was like, all I knew was that I wanted to watch TV. But wanted to come because of how wonderful it would be. Play all these different characters. My parents didn’t even know anything about this world, neither did we have a relationship, they thought it was like I wanted to be a princess, I wasn’t serious, but I changed their mind with a presentation told me what I needed to do for the next five years, how to meet with the directors casting, Go audition for shorts, student films or commercials. Maybe, with luck, I’ll meet a manager there who will get me auditions for bigger projects.

It was then that a short zombie film was shot in their town…

After presenting all this to him, he took me seriously and let me go Casting His Movies Too short, and I got a paper with one sentence. And we had a great time, and he paid me $200 for two weeks’ work. Then we started going to Seattle for auditions. just being able to go Casting I felt I was living my dream because I can already pretend that I am other people.

And if that little zombie movie never came out in your town, have you ever wondered what would have happened?

Maybe I’ll find some other way to go casting, Moving to Seattle or when I turn 18. He just knew that it was the only thing he wanted to do.

And how and when did you know?

At the age of three I was already putting up plays for my grandparents at their home. I’ve always loved playing, acting and letting my imagination run wild. And when I realized this was real work, that’s all I wanted to do. I don’t get to choose to be only one thing for the rest of my life, because being an actor gives me the opportunity to try many lives. It looked amazing. And yet my mother insisted that I love many things, not just one thing. For this reason, although my big dream was to become an actress, I liked sports, studies… It is important to have many and many different interests.

He was number one in his school, an athlete… but wasn’t there a plan B?

No, well, interpreting is a business. And I think it’s very important to be able to run my own business, which is why I went to business school. But I always thought that if he has a plan B, it means he is prepared to fail.

That business flair probably explains why he formed his own production company so quickly, a move that actors often take much later in their careers.

I’m still learning every day, on every shoot, but I wanted to form my production company because I wanted to start building worlds instead of just being another character, I wanted to be part of the business and creative discussions behind my projects. Wanted to have. (of those who have already shot two films, Nirmal And anyone but you, Also three others are in pre-production, but I couldn’t talk about them due to the strike).

And in that business plan, didn’t you talk about the possibility of becoming a star like you are today?

I never thought of doing a job thinking that I am going to be a star. It’s a concept that never crossed my mind, I was only interested in the characters and the world I was going to create. You never know whether what you do will be successful or not. Not even… (she pauses before naming any of the series that made her famous).

Having come from a small town where no one came from – she came to live with her parents and brother in a hotel room – despite it all, do you feel like you live in Hollywood? Living Your Favorite American Dream?

I don’t know the exact definition of the American dream, but I believe that anyone can achieve their dream if they work hard for it, no matter where you come from. If you really want something and you put your heart, your soul, your time and your energy into it, if you work hard enough, it comes true.

It means making many sacrifices.

If many You have to make a lot of sacrifices along the way. When I was young I knew it was an exchange. And the sacrifices are changing.

For example, you always thought that you would get married and become a mother before the age of 22. Is it incompatible with your level of career?

Yes, everything has a different time. I always want to give 150% in everything I do, be it acting, producing, being a friend, daughter or mother. I want to make sure that when the time comes, I will give it my all. I’ve dreamed of being a mother since childhood, but I also wish I could give everything to that boy or girl or whoever they want to be.

You seem to like to have everything under control. Is it frustrating when things don’t go the way you’d like, if you say no?

Oh, I’m definitely used to rejection. I’m known for five series, but I’ve spent 10 years doing 3 to 10 series Casting Weekly in which he said no. I learned to persevere and keep going in spite of everything.

Were those rejections sometimes cruel, did they make you feel humiliated?

There are many ways to say no, but being told that you weren’t good at it as a youth or child can be very difficult. There were many very rough nights, but I always knew what I wanted and I was committed to achieving it.

How would you define success today? Is it too overwhelming?

To be honest, I am just living life. For me, it’s just like going my own way in life. Is life easy? more difficult? Everyday is a new day and I try to take it as it comes, and I keep learning, and I try to make sure that I’m giving love to everyone around me , and I’m happy.

If you talk about happiness then your Hobby It seems they are one of the things that make him happy, like restoring his dream car, the Ford Bronco, martial arts…

Yes, this is something I keep doing whenever possible. I work on my cars as soon as I’m in Los Angeles. Right now I have one as my next project and I ride around town in my Bronco and Mustang. And as far as martial arts go, I haven’t been able to practice because most of my professional contracts don’t allow me to, I hope I can play a character who fights. I grew up outdoors, practicing outdoor sports, I was always more interested in learning by touching, seeing and doing.

Another thing that surprises you is your ease with interviews and public appearances. Have you got any results from this?,

I think it’s important to be true to myself and I don’t think I should change by coming into a medium, because I already change through my characters, that’s my job.

What’s more difficult in this industry: finding yourself or staying true to yourself?

The hardest thing for me is that I never speak in my authentic voice because you are the journalists who write my voice. I can have the most authentic conversation with you, but the context behind what we say or do changes and readers see it differently. This is the hardest for me.

* Fabio Instant Styling. Makeup: Melissa Hernandez (The Wall Group). Hairdresser: Rob Talty (Forward Artist). Manicure: Zola Ganzorigat (The Wall Group). Digital Technician: Mike B. Production: NM Productions. Local production: Zoya Shibkovskaya. Photography Assistants: Jacob Meseks and Shanin Ansari. Styling Assistant: Claudia Murphy.