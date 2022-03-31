Siemens Energy will invest US$33 million for a hydrogen electrolyzer plant

Siemens Energy will start the industrial production of electrolytic modules in Germany. There, in an area of ​​2,000 square meters, new production lines for electrolyzers are being installed, with an initial investment of US$33 million.

At present, this plant mainly manufactures gas turbines, the most powerful and efficient in the world, which can currently work with up to 50% hydrogen, and by 2030 they will be able to do so with 100%.

Christian Bruch, President and CEO of Siemens Energy, stressed that “with the new electrolyser production plant we reinforce our goal of playing an active role in shaping the energy transition. For this reason, we are bringing together our knowledge in various technologies in Berlin. of energy. For us, hydrogen is an important component of the energy world of the future. To make it economically viable, the manufacturing costs of electrolysers must be reduced considerably”

“With our new production plant we are helping to make hydrogen competitive as soon as possible,” he added.

At the Berlin location, individual electrolyser cells will be manufactured and combined to form functional modules, or “stacks.” These will be assembled into larger units based on the capacity required. The critical element here is the move to mass production, as reasonably priced and affordable electrolysers are the prerequisite for being able to meet the growing demand for hydrogen. Siemens Energy relies on PEM (proton exchange membrane) electrolysis.