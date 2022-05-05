Siemens Gamesa adds losses of 780 million in the semester | Companies

Siemens Gamesa (SG) continues on the path of losses. In its second trimester it has registered some Red numbers from 377 millionso that the negative balance in the first part of the current year, which opens on October 1, is 780 million. Their 2020 and 2021 balances accumulate losses of more than 1,500 million.

From the renewable group they explain these data by the disruptions in the supply chain, which have been exacerbated in part by the blocking of a hub logistics such as that of Shanghai in China due to the confinement of this city by Covid-19. Problems in the launch of the new turbine have also reduced profitability 5.Xthe one with the largest unitary capacity in the terrestrial sphere with its 6.6 MW.

CEO Jochen Eickholt insists that the company “has already launched actions to urgently address short-term priorities” with the launch of the mistral plan, in reference to a strong wind that is the simile of a sector with great development opportunities due to the energy transition worldwide. The CEO has reiterated that he will not resort to factory closures or layoffs, but will optimize processes and review current contracts with customers and suppliers, to affect cost inflation on them.

Regarding the losses that plague wind turbine manufacturers, despite the fact that there are only four groups in the world capable of facing large-volume projects, Eickholt commented that competition was pushed to the maximum in past years and “price thresholds were still exceeded.” that should not have been transferred.

The aforementioned Mistral Plan prioritizes contracts based on their profit margin and not on their billing volume. And new orders have more risk coverage to avoid penalties for delays or cost increases. Wind turbine prices have risen in recent months, the CEO told analysts.

In this section, the CEO of Siemens Gamesa revealed that the logistics fee for some projects can double due to postponements. This is the case of offshore wind power, which requires special ships with a million-dollar rental per day. As the fleet of these ships in the world is scarce, their owners opt for the clients who pay more.

With an order book of 32,831 million, SG highlights its good position in the wind market. Sales from January to March reached 2,177 million, with a drop of 7%. The net operating profit (Ebit) accounted for 304 million, 14% less. A fact that shows the aforementioned internal and external challenges that SG has to address. If these items are raised to the semester, the setbacks are greater. Turnover falls 13%, to 4,006 million, and Ebit plummets 15.3%, reaching 614 million.

With a net financial debt that exceeds 1,700 million as of March 31, SG has 4,387 million in financing lines. It has already resorted to 1,908 million. Its liquidity is above 3,500 million.

For 2022, SG has put all its objectives under review due to the uncertainty that the world economy is experiencing. The sales estimate for the year is between 2% and 9% less than the income for 2021. And with an Ebit up to 4% below that achieved the previous year. These forecasts are made including the divestment amounting to 580 million for the sale of a wind portfolio to SSE. The operation will be closed next September, as planned.

The return to profitability is a priority for a renewable group that was established in 2017, after the merger of the wind assets of Siemens and Gamesa. The insistence on losses has caused the dismissal of two CEOs in these five years.