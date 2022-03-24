Siemens Gamesa guarantees that it will optimize the group without layoffs or center closures | Companies

The new CEO of Siemens Gamesa (SG), Jochen Eickholt, opened his first meeting of shareholders of the renewable group with a message of calm in the face of the losses that have caused the dismissal of his two predecessors. The German manager guaranteed that there will be no layoffs or factory closures in the optimization process that he started just 24 days ago, when he took office.

Eickholt said that “we will simplify the activities where we can”, in the sense of bringing more efficiency and agility to the processes. Yes, he has observed “some deficits” in the structure of the corporation in Spain and Portugal that “are going to be addressed.” The German manager has taken the helm in an exercise, which SG begins in October, which has started with losses of 403 million in the first quarter.

The CEO, who has developed his professional career at Siemens and then at Siemens Energy (67% shareholder of SG), will negotiate with customers an increase in the prices of their equipment and services to respond to the inflation of logistics costs, energy and raw materials. Something that almost all the industries of the different sectors are doing.

His priority will be to achieve the maximum profitability of the order book of 32,500 million with which he closed last year, the second in a row in losses by registering some Red numbers of 627 million.

Internally, SG has had delays in the launch of the 5X onshore turbine, with a unit capacity of 6.6 MW, and has had to pay compensation for them. Eickholt has spent the entire month of March listening to his management teams to resolve these issues. He has also announced at the meeting that he will double the production capacity of the marine blade factory in the Port of Hull (England). Asked in a subsequent act about the possibility of starting the production of offshore wind power equipment in Spain, given the estimated explosion in demand from 2025, he replied why not, if it makes sense?, referring to the fact that all the projects that add value.

What he did not consider was a hypothetical segregation of SG from Siemens Energy or a possible liquidation of assets in the face of the rise of renewable generation in an economy that seeks its decarbonization.

The opening of the shareholders’ meeting held in Bilbao corresponded to the president of the group, Miguel Ángel López, who conveyed his concern to SG about the war in Ukraine and the suffering experienced by its population.

In Russia, the wind turbine producer has two open projects with power company Enel and will follow the pace set by the client, according to Eickholt.