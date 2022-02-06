Siena “Redivivo”: Montevarchi beaten. Padalino gongola | Siena Calcio Serie C

Like the story of Hugh Glass, the man “dead and risen” masterfully interpreted by the Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

From the cinema to the green lawn is a breath: the “Revenant” Siena knows that, as in the 2015 film, seems to have overcome the dramatic moment to start the ascent (also in numerical terms): two victories in the last 90 minutes.

Gongola mister Padalino who makes the most of the January market and manages to rebuild a group, to give an identity. Today’s news here it is.

Let’s rewind the tape. Sunny day at the Franks. The spectators are 2256 with almost 200 guests. Lively first half with the hosts ahead at minute 8. On the developments of a corner, Paloschi puts it very well in the head for a goal that “brings him back” to the fans. Malotti’s boys do not give up and push in search of a balance. While Lanni is very good on a couple of occasions, Pezzella has to abandon the contest: a suspect distortion for him.

At the opening of the second half, on a great counterattack orchestrated by the usual Guberti, Cardoselli finds the winning touch that is worth doubling. The swirl of substitutions, on both sides, does not affect the usual Lanni who closes the doors. It ends like this.

With the clear feeling of having seen a good game and another movie. We could speak of a “rebirth” for a Siena, never like today, “Redivivo”.