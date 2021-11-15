Siena, to learn how to eat well now there is “Cibum”

Our health starts from the table and passes through physical activity. Our ability to feed ourselves at regular times by structuring meals, to pay attention to nutrients, to the authenticity of the ingredients, to the cooking method, is the basis for being able to keep ourselves healthy. As long as it is combined with the movement. To clarify a fairly complex area that is too rich in information, often in open contradiction to each other, today there is a new tool. It is called Cibum (www.cibum.eu) and it is a project that was born precisely to spread the general rules for a correct diet and for the correct lifestyles.

The initiative, born in April 2020, is due to the Area Senese hospital, in collaboration with the Tuscany Region, the University of Siena, the Italian Association of Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition (ADI) and Toscana Food Association. “Cibum was born with the aim of spreading food education and correct lifestyles – explains Barbara Paolini, project representative and director of Uosa Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Siena University Hospital – aspects that concern the whole population, from the youth to middle age and beyond, so such as physical activity. Cibum publishes scientific contents, organizes webinars, sends newsletters, all written by professionals, therefore with the guarantee of scientificity and disseminated in a simple and clear way “.

How is it possible to eat well with the increasing diffusion of industrially produced food and the high costs of the most genuine one? “This is an important aspect, not to be overlooked, and it is also true that healthy foods have a higher cost today – notes the nutritionist – I am thinking of the Mediterranean diet, unfortunately not accessible to everyone, due to the high costs of fruit and vegetables. at the basis of health, such as under-processed foods. It is true that it is precisely among the low-income populations that there are more overweight and obesity phenomena due mainly to the so-called junk food. I say that it is necessary to rediscover local products, of short supply chain that offers higher quality food at lower cost, thanks to the lower number of commercial steps. A choice in which the environment also benefits “.

But where should we start eating well? “First of all, you must avoid skipping meals or eating frugal meals for lunch because of the rush, a habit that then leads to dinner hungry with the risk of exceeding the limit. Instead, it is essential to respect the scan of meals, breakfast, lunch dinner and snacks, according to habits and appetite, even if we eat outside the home. It is absolutely necessary to avoid opening the fridge and eating whatever you find “.