Sienna Miller, a new boost in her acting career in ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’

‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ is one of Netflix’s great successes of the season: released on April 15, its first weekend was enough to make it the third most watched series on the platform globally that week, only surpassed by the phenomenon of ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘The Ultimatum: marry or move on’.

Directed by SJ Clarkson, the six-episode miniseries is based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, and behind the television creation are the winner of eleven Emmy awards David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson, creators of two of the most recognized series of the last decade: ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘House of Cards’.

A mixture of psychological thriller and judicial plot drama, ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ shows the British political elite through their personal scandals, in this case the extramarital affair of Minister James Whitehouse (played by Rupert Friend, known for his role in ‘Homeland’), who is accused of rape, which crumbles the apparently idyllic family life with his wife, Sophie.

Sophie Whitehouse is brought to life by actress Sienna Miller, with an acclaimed performance in her debut on the television streaming platform that gives a new impetus to her acting career.

“At this point, at 40, I’ve had experiences that I internalized and can use: betrayal and frustration at how much I accepted and didn’t reject and how little self-esteem I had,” the British-American actress confessed in a recent interview with ” The New York Times” about her performance, a role she was about to turn down but Miller finds cathartic: “Every time you go to work and cry, you feel weirdly good.”

They complete the cast of the miniseries Michelle Dockery, who plays Kate Woodcroft, the attorney for the prosecution; Naomi Scott as Olivia Lytton, the rape victim of the British Parliamentary worker, and Josette Simon as Angela Regan, the defense attorney.

A fashion and style reference, Sienna Miller is known for her performances in films such as ‘Alfie’ (2004), ‘Casanova’ (2005), ‘Factory Girl’ (2006), ‘Stardust’ (2007) or ‘Interview’ (2007). ), in 2012 she received her first Golden Globe nomination in the category of Best Actress in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television for her role in ‘The Girl’, in which she plays actress Tippi Hedren.

“Sophie’s experience of a story about to explode that you don’t want to come to light, I’ve definitely had it too many times in my life, and it’s a horrible feeling,” says the actress in an interview on Tudum, a complementary website Netflix, in which he shows his satisfaction at playing a British character.

The daughter of American Edwin Miller, an investment banker and dealer in modern Chinese paintings, and Josephine Miller, a South African model and personal assistant to David Bowie, who later managed the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in New York, Sienna Rose Miller was born in New York, December 28, 1981.

When he was barely 18 months old, the Miller family moved to London, the city where he grew up, first in the privileged neighborhood of Chelsea, and after his parents’ divorce, in nearby Parsons Green, where he moved together to his mother and his older sister, Savannah, although at the age of 8 he moved to Heathfield boarding school, in Ascot, where he came into contact with acting.

Sienna Miller returned to New York when she turned 18, where she began her training at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute, although her career began as a model for magazines such as Vogue, until her film debut with the romantic comedy ‘South Kensington’ (2001 ) alongside Rupert Everett and Elle Macpherson.

She rose to fame in 2004 with the films ‘Layer Cake’ and ‘Alfie’, in which she met Jude Law, with whom she was related for years in various stages, and with whom she broke off her engagement after the actor’s infidelity. a scandal that covered the front pages of the tabloids and for which years later it was learned that the newspaper ‘News of the World’ had spied on Miller’s phone.

“With that level of public exposure from my breakup, having to get out of bed by myself to get in front of 800 people is the last thing you want. I was in tremendous shock after all that,” the actress confessed to the digital media ‘The Daily Beast’ in December 2020, fifteen years after the scandal.

Then, at just 23 years old, he had just made his stage debut in London’s West End with William Shakespeare’s play ‘As you like it’. After her relationship with Jude Law, the actress has been engaged on three other occasions, with Rhys Ifans, Tom Sturridge and Lucas Zwirner, and is the mother of a daughter, Marlowe Ottoline, ten years old, the result of her relationship with the musician Tom Sturridge.

Eternal promise of the cinema, recognition came to her with her performance as Tippi Hedren in the television movie ‘The Girl’, set in the filming stage of the legendary actress with Alfred Hitchcock and in the complicated relationship between the two, and which meant for Miller nominations at the Bafta awards and at the Golden Globes, as well as at the Critics’ Choice.

A fashion icon since her rise to fame, the actress is also a designer, a field in which she began with her sister Savannah, together with whom she launched the brand ‘Twenty8Twelve’ in 2007, with whose collection It debuted at London Fashion Week in February 2009.

Fashion icon since her rise to fame, Miller is also a designer.

