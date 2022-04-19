Sienna Miller already has the trendiest sandals of the season

There are some celebrities that have a very defined style, while others play with the advantage that everything looks good on them. This is the case of the actress Sienna Miller, who is capable of making you fall in love with a pair of jeans and her bohemian style on a daily basis, to impact the MET Gala with a Gucci dress with which exudes the glamor of a 1920s actress. To go to the program Late Night With Seth Meyersbrought out her most seductive and risky side again, with a look where sandals were the main protagonists.

The look of Sienna Miller to attend the program Late Night With Seth MeyersGettyimages

All the elements of the look were perfectly chosen, and we liked each one of them more than the previous one. First the dress in white and with draped effectIt fits her like a glove, making the most of her figure. In addition, it has two important tendencies, on the one hand the length and on the other, asymmetric cut neckline. This is accompanied by a navy blue masculine coat, which is one of the actress’s fetish garments. Although this was not the only combination he opted for.

The look of Sienna Miller to attend the program Late Night With Seth MeyersGettyimages

She was able to transform the dress into a midi pencil skirt by adding a navy turtleneck sweater over it. Two sets of success getting the most out of the same garment. But despite this masterful way of transforming looks, both featured the same piece: a pair of very original sandals, also in white, which will be the best way to finish off any style of spring.

Where to get the white sandals of spring?

You have already seen how good white sandals look, and how they can adapt without any difficulty to any look. For this reason, we leave you with several perfect options to include in your spring wardrobe.

