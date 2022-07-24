Sienna Miller and Carolina de Monaco’s black swimsuit

After the success of his latest television job, ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’, Sienna Miller is now enjoying a well-deserved vacation on the Côte d’Azur, specifically in Saint-Tropez. Together with her boyfriend, the model Olie Green, the British actress has shown off her style with a black swimsuit whose cut is ideal if you want to enhance the chest and whose back is an avant-garde fantasy.

You have to remember that black swimsuits are always the best bet to splurge on swimsuit style in summer and if not tell it to Carolina de Monaco in the summer of 1998 in Saint-Tropez itself. The princess of Monaco wore it as only she knows at the end of the 90s on the Côte d’Azur: with a bandana on her head, round sunglasses and a design with a ‘V’ neckline and a latex effect that 25 years later, no has lost validity.

How to choose the perfect swimsuit

Although it may seem easy, finding the perfect swimsuit is just as complicated as finding the perfect bra. The most important thing about bathing suits is that they are neither too tight nor too baggy, and that they its straps provide the support that your chest needs, no matter how small it may be. Comfort prevails in swimwear, especially when it comes to one piece.

However, we must be very attentive to another detail: even if it is high-waisted, Be careful not to choose one that ends up pressing too much in the groin area. There is nothing more inconvenient than constantly having to pull your swimsuit down to reposition it.

Otherwise, if you have more than a size 95 chest, the thicker the straps, the more support they will provide. Not to mention the rings. Although they may seem uncomfortable to wear in a swimsuit, nothing like that. Larger breasts will appreciate the support of these and the way in which they are collected in an elegant way.

