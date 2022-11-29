Sienna Miller and her guest look in her new movie also inspire us

The protagonists of the film in which Kristin Scott Thomas makes her directorial debut, my mother’s wedding, Sienna Miller, Scarlett Johansson, and Emily Beecham they play three sisters in a story that seems to be inspired by Chkhov’s The Three Sisters. In the middle of filming in the United Kingdom, some images of the wedding in question have been leaked outside the Hampshire church and we have fallen in love with the looks guest by Sienna Miller.

Sienna Miller and Scarlett Johansson during the filming of their latest film.gtres online

The yellow dress with flowers With a V-neckline and puffed sleeves with ruffled cuffs, Sienna accompanies it with a tulle hat with a satin bow and a quilted bag with a chain, by Gucci.

Sienna Miller, right, in the middle of shooting the movie My Mother’s Wedding.gtres online

Midi length and silk, with certain vintage airpossibly from an English firm, one of those that looks like nobody else Kate Middleton such as LK Bennet, Temperley London, Emilia Wickstead, Tory Burch or Self Portrait.

Other guest dresses like Sienna Miller’s

Yellow dress with flowers, by Mango.Mango

Yellow floral dress with a V neckline, midi length and ruffled sleeves, by Mango (25.99 euros).

Silk dress, by Alessandra Rich.mytheresa.com

Floral silk dress, with ruffle and bow at the neckline and peplum at the waist, in Alessandra Rich (1,372 euros).

Silk dress, by LK Bennett.LK Bennett

Silk dress with a V-neckline and ruffle and puffed sleeves, from LK Bennett (445 euros).

Diane Von Furstenberg printed dress.Diane von Furstenberg

Yellow dress with flowers, flounce at the bottom, longer at the back, it has puffed sleeves and a V-neckline. Diane von Furstenberg (353 euros).

