Sienna Miller and her guest look in her new movie also inspire us
The protagonists of the film in which Kristin Scott Thomas makes her directorial debut, my mother’s wedding, Sienna Miller, Scarlett Johansson, and Emily Beecham they play three sisters in a story that seems to be inspired by Chkhov’s The Three Sisters. In the middle of filming in the United Kingdom, some images of the wedding in question have been leaked outside the Hampshire church and we have fallen in love with the looks guest by Sienna Miller.
The yellow dress with flowers With a V-neckline and puffed sleeves with ruffled cuffs, Sienna accompanies it with a tulle hat with a satin bow and a quilted bag with a chain, by Gucci.
Midi length and silk, with certain vintage airpossibly from an English firm, one of those that looks like nobody else Kate Middleton such as LK Bennet, Temperley London, Emilia Wickstead, Tory Burch or Self Portrait.
Other guest dresses like Sienna Miller’s
Yellow floral dress with a V neckline, midi length and ruffled sleeves, by Mango (25.99 euros).
Floral silk dress, with ruffle and bow at the neckline and peplum at the waist, in Alessandra Rich (1,372 euros).
Silk dress with a V-neckline and ruffle and puffed sleeves, from LK Bennett (445 euros).
Yellow dress with flowers, flounce at the bottom, longer at the back, it has puffed sleeves and a V-neckline. Diane von Furstenberg (353 euros).
