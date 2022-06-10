Sienna Miller and her guest look in her new movie also inspires us

The protagonists of the film in which Kristin Scott Thomas makes her directorial debut, my mother’s wedding, Sienna Miller, Scarlett Johansson, and Emily Beecham they play three sisters in a story that seems to be inspired by Chkhov’s play The Three Sisters. In full shooting in the United Kingdom, some images of the wedding in question have been leaked outside the church in Hampshire and we have fallen in love with the look guest by Sienna Miller.

Sienna Miller and Scarlett Johansson during the filming of their latest movie.gtres online

The yellow dress with flowers with a V-neckline and puffed sleeves with a ruffled cuff, Sienna accompanies it with a tulle hat with a satin bow and a quilted bag with a chain, by Gucci.

Sienna Miller, right, on the set of the movie My Mother’s Wedding.gtres online

Midi length and silk, with a certain vintage feelpossibly it is from an English firm, one of those that looks like nobody else Kate Middleton like LK Bennet, Temperley London, Emilia Wickstead, Tory Burch or Self Portrait.

Other guest dresses like Sienna Miller’s

Yellow dress with flowers, by Mango.Mango

Yellow floral dress with V-neckline, midi length and ruffled sleeves, by Mango (25.99 euros).

Silk dress by Alessandra Rich.mytheresa.com

Floral silk dress, with ruffle and bow at the neckline and peplum at the waist, by Alessandra Rich (1,372 euros).

Silk dress by LK Bennett.L.K. Bennett

Silk dress with a V-neckline and flounce and puffed sleeves, by L.K. Bennett (445 euros).

Printed dress by Diane Von Furstenberg.Diane Von Furstenberg

Yellow dress with flowers, ruffle at the bottom, longer at the back, has puffed sleeves and a V neckline, made of Diane Von Furstenberg (353 euros).

It may interest you