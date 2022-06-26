Sienna Miller and Mango’s dress with a spectacular back

Beatrice of York and her off-road dress at Glastonbury

Glastonbury: the best looks in its history

It is one of the most anticipated summer festivals and also a style catwalk for all the celebrities who come to it. Sienna MillerBritish by birth (although many mistakenly believe she is a New Yorker), has set foot Glastonbury with a look with honors and, in addition, it is from one of our favorite firms, Mango.

For a date with music, Sienna Miller decided to show off her legs with a brown linen mini dress Fitted with thin straps, crossed at the back and with a bow-shaped closure at the back. In addition, it has a zipper closure. A piece that is part of the party and ceremony collection.

Without a doubt, the most beautiful thing about this design is hidden in its back, which Sienna Miller has shown off in a spectacular way.

Black leather ankle boots: the favorites for Glastonbury

While cowboy aesthetic boots are preferred by attendees of Coachella, the most important festival in California, Glastonbury seeks the comfort of seventies-style ankle boots, but that they withstand a possible rain that turns the ground into mud. Although the Hunter boots were imposed for a long time as the queens of this musical event, now a shoe like Sienna’s is emerging as the big winner.

As for accessories, Sienna Miller has opted for matching gold jewelry that belongs to the firm Missoma. The actress has chosen a gold chain necklaceis the model twisted link and it is currently available and reduced by 50%.

The slopesfrom the same firm, are the Molten Baroque model, and are designed with three pearls and 18 karat gold.

To finish off her festival look, Sienna Miller opted for some square clear frame sunglasses, also by Mango. These glasses are made with recycled post-industrial waste from polycarbonate eyewear manufacturing processes. The resulting material maintains the same properties as any standard PC in terms of flexibility and durability. The perfect companion for a festival look and keep your eyes protected from the sun’s rays.

