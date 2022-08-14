Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington join Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’

Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington and Jamie Campbell Bower have joined the cast of ‘Horizon’the epic and ambitious four-film anthology that will be creatively led by Kevin Costner as the main character and director.

As announced to be the four sequels of ‘Avatar’ Also starring Worthington, these are four independent films that are at the same time complementary and interconnected with each other, each lasting at least 165 minutes. This “saga” will unfold over 15 years, in the settlement on the western frontier of the United States, and will revolve around the settlers who went there and the Indians who occupied that area before them.

The shooting of ‘Horizon’ It is scheduled to last 220 days and will be divided into two parts: At the end of August, the first of these four films will begin shooting, and from April 2023 the other three will be shot simultaneously. . In principle and given its episodic nature, the project is conceived as a great television event of the style ‘Hatfields & McCoys’a miniseries also starring Costner in 2012, although in the words of the filmmaker “what the studio does with it is really up to them” being to decide how they will be distributed.

As announced last April, this studio will be Warner Bros. (together with its subsidiary New Line Cinema), the company in charge of the worldwide distribution of this epic western that Kevin Costner will direct and produce for his Territory Pictures. Costner himself has co-written the script for these four films with Jon Baird.

If one were to bet on today, it is most likely that the first installment of ‘Horizon’ It will be released in theaters sometime in 2024, and depending on its economic behavior, it will be decided whether the other three installments will also be released in theaters, or if not, they will do so directly on HBO Max. We’ll see.