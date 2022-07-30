Sienna Miller and Scarlett Johansson play two dysfunctional sisters in Kristin Scott Thomas’ directorial debut

After a career spanning nearly four decades as an actress, Kristin Scott Thomas, an Oscar nominee for The English Patient, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Gosford Park Y The darker hourhas switched to directing, and his debut feature is very promising.

titled my wedding mother, The film bills itself as a compelling family drama about three romantically dysfunctional sisters trying to come to terms with their mother’s third wedding.. The cast is led by a formidable quartet of actresses: Sienna Miller, Scarlett Johansson, Emily Beecham and Scott Thomas herself. The film’s synopsis reads: “Three sisters return to their childhood home on a pivotal weekend: the third wedding of their twice-widowed mother, Diana (Scott Thomas). All three daughters have gone their separate ways. very different: Georgina (Beecham) is a hospice nurse, Victoria (Miller), a Hollywood star, and Katherine (Johansson), a Royal Navy captain.. During that weekend, the family gathers to celebrate a new marriage, but mother and daughters are forced to confront their past and face the future with the help of a motley cast of wedding guests.”

“I’ve wanted to direct for a long time and it’s been exciting to create this family from my childhood memories”, has declared Scott Thomas, who has written the script in four hands with John Micklethwait. “Directing and acting with such talented actresses and meeting Scarlett Johansson again has been very exciting.” This is the third time Scott Thomas has played Johansson’s mother, after The man who whispered to the horses (1998) and The Boleyn sisters (2008). The cast is completed by Freida Pinto, Sindhu Vee (SexEducation)Joshua McGuire (Anatomy of a Scandal)Mark Stanley (Game of Thrones)Thibault de Montalembert (Call My Agent!) and James Fleet, co-star of Four weddings and a funeral, in which Scott Thomas played one of the lead roles.