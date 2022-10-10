Sienna Miller and the ‘adlib’ dress she wore at Wimbledon or the necessary trend of the summer

Photo credit: Neil Mockford – Getty Images

When in the 70s Ibiza was the cradle hippy a garment dominated the outfits of the women who walked the island: the white dresses ad lib. Since they appeared as one of the most repeated options of the moment, they created a legacy that would remain, even during the following decades, crowning themselves as the favorite garment not only to wear on vacation, but also to step on the asphalt.

If by then they were perfect allies of the outfits of the summer, some recognized personalities of the international artistic horizon crowned them as, also, fundamental pieces of any wardrobe, like Sienna Miller. The actress was always a benchmark of bohemian styleand it was postulated, from its beginnings, as one of the maximum references of fashion thanks to its mastery to combine dresses babydoll with boots cowboyto get along shorts with basic t-shirts and sandals, the vests or, of course, combine the white adlib dresses that she wore on countless occasions.

Photo credit: Darren Gerrish – Getty Images

In his last public appearance at Wimbledon with his partner, Oli Green, Sienna Miller once again opted for this Ibizan garment and, being true to his style, he wore it following several of the guidelines set by the trends of the moment.

The actress chose a loose linen and lace dress by Polo Ralph Lauren with a bateau neckline to which he added one of the favorite style tricks to stylize the silhouette, a black leather belt at the waist. To add another plus of distinction, she decided to complete this bohemian piece with high-heeled snake-print sandals and, also, round sunglasses with brown paste.

Photo credit: Karwai Tang – Getty Images

Accustomed to surprising us by mixing styles and pieces with successful results, in its beauty look It didn’t go unnoticed either. In addition to painting her lips a passionate red color, she gathered her blonde hair with a clip as a bow, leaving her bangs loose.

Every time Sienna Miller steps out onto the street, she leaves behind new style lessons to keep track of. Although this is not the first time that we see her wear adlib dresses, it is one of the occasions in which she best shows us how accessories are capable of giving them a twist differentiator and adapt them to any situation.