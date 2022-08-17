Sienna Miller and the look with white pants in Ibiza

Sienna Miller has amply demonstrated her expertise in creating successful looks at sophisticated events or on the red carpet. Just a few days ago he showed it off at the premiere of anatomy of a scandal in a flattering powder blue dress by Self-Portrait. A gift that the interpreter maintains when stepping on the asphalt, choosing combinations for day to day.

Precisely his praised outfits starring dresses babydoll and boots, shorts or vests, and elections where white tones stand out, have placed him as a great reference of the bohemian style. It is in this position that Miller feels comfortable and this is reflected in each of her public appearances.

Without going any further, last Monday, the actress went to a party in Ibiza and did it with a simple but successful style consisting of white pants style flare high-waisted button-up top with tonal lace naked. A basic combination, typical of the sunny months, to which was added a groundbreaking boho-style belt in camel and red that provided the most special touch.

David M BenettGetty Images

As for accessories, Sienna did not want to add new colors and chose to keep the look in tune with White boots and handbag in this same shade. Maxi earrings in gold put the finishing touch.

David M BenettGetty Images

David M BenettGetty Images

A look that in some way, be it by the simple fusion of tones or by the use of this type of footwear, a priori focused on the mid-season months, makes us remember our adolescencewhere precisely the white boots had a very important place.

Several seasons ago this type of election dosmileras stand out in the feed of Instagram or what is the same arouse the attention of those who know the most about fashion. Not only the proposals that could well have been taken from our teenage album, but also some of the most outstanding trends of the time. Low-rise jeans, logo T-shirts, knitted bullfighter jackets…