Sienna Miller and the neckline that feels best after 40

Sienna Miller and her spectacular abs

She has been away from the media scene for years looking for a quieter life as Katie Holmes or Keira Knightley did at the time. Nevertheless, Sienna Miller continues to work on interesting projects and the last one has led her to be, in addition, one of the best dressed on the red carpet.

For the premiere of the Netflix series Anatomy of a Scandal, Sienna has opted for a black mini dress with a Bardot neckline that left no room for doubt: it is the neckline that feels best when you are 40. Why? The answer is easy. It focuses attention on the neck and décolleté and enhances the chest, slenderizing it, as well as lengthening the arms.

Sienna Miller in a Bardot neckline dress. mike marslandGetty Images

A design that, we will not deceive you, has completely misled us since we thought it was from Chanel. But no, while the necklace is from the house French, the dress is by Giambattista Valli and Sienna masterfully combined it with some salons sling-back edgy black geometric heel from Anny Nord.

Sienna’s Anatomy

The actress has positioned herself in recent months as one of the best representatives of how to dress elegantly and sensually when reaching 40. In the case of Sienna, the interpreter opts for quite minimalist looks but always leaving room for rebellion. We have the best example of this in one of her last appearances just before the Oscars.

Sienna sparkled like never before as she arrived at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills. For the occasion, the American actress opted for leather pants and a top with a cropped cardigan with which he exposed impressive abs.

Jon KupaloffGetty Images

How to get Sienna Miller’s abs

You have also realized that the six pack that the New York actress wears is very similar to that of Jennifer Lopez. Very defined and toned. How to get it? J Lo’s trainer, Dodd Romero, revealed to Oprah Magazine that Jen’s typical core workout begins with a series of 50 classic crunches, 50 rope crunches, and 50 incline crunches with a plate.

If you are looking to recreate J.Lo’s training you can do it with these three series:

Set 1: 50 classic crunches, 50 rope crunches, 50 incline weighted crunches.

Set 2: Repeat the first set, but do the exercise for 35 reps.

Series 3: The same, but with 21 repetitions.

