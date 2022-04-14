Sienna Miller, Ben Affleck Zero Chemistry: No Gravity Together

Sienna Miller played opposite Ben Affleck in the 2016 gangster drama “Live by Night” Affleck directed. In the Warner Bros. release, Affleck played a thief and Miller played his love interest, who was also the mistress of a powerful gang boss. According to Miller, her chemistry with Affleck didn’t burn the screen.

“Ben Affleck is like my brother [on set]Miller’s “The Real Barrymore Show” (via EW) “I’ve never laughed so hard in my life. What I’m saying sounds ridiculous and the name is too short to say it, but I really mean it.

“We had zero chemistry. It was crazy,” Miller added. “We have to fall in love. Frenzied couldn’t help but be attracted to each other. He has a big head, I have a small head, so they want to put me a little bit ahead of him… And he directed the movie, and I can’t help but smile at him the whole time.

“Live by Night” stars Elle Fanning, Brendan Gleason, Chris Messina, Joe Sultana and Chris Cooper. Affleck also wrote the screenplay for the film of the same name based on Dennis Lehan’s 2012 novel. Expectations were high for the film when Affleck finally embraced Lehan and adapted it for his famous directorial debut “Khan Baby Khan.” . The film also starred Affleck as the director of the Oscar-winning film “Arc.” Alas, viewers ignored “Live by Night” and the film grossed just over $22 million worldwide at the box office. The play grossed just over $10 million at the domestic box office.

Miller followed “Live by Night” with “21 Bridges” and the independent films “American Woman” and “Wonder Darkley.” The actor is followed by David E. Kelly’s six-episode Netflix thriller “Anatomy of a Scandal” opens in the US on April 15.