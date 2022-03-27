Sienna Miller boasts spectacular abs

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff – Getty Images

There are only a few hours left before the Oscars gala takes place and the firm Chanel wanted to offer a pre-party before the celebrities pose on one of the most anticipated red carpets of the year. Sienna Millerwho for years has kept a fairly low profile away from the paparazzi, has shone like never before upon arrival at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills.

For the occasion, the North American actress has opted for leather pants and a top with a cropped cardigan with whom exposed impressive abs.

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff – Getty Images

A total look by Chanel in black and white that was the key to an evening in which Kristen Stewart was also presentwho also opted for a leather garment, a jacket, to add a rebellious point to her lady dress.

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff – Getty Images

How to get Sienna Miller’s abs

You have also noticed that the six pack that the New York actress wears is very similar to that of Jennifer Lopez. Very defined and toned. How to get it? J Lo’s trainer, Dodd Romero, revealed to Oprah Magazine that Jen’s typical core workout begins with a series of 50 classic crunches, 50 rope crunches, and 50 incline crunches with a plate.

If you are looking to recreate J.Lo’s training you can do it with these three series:

Set 1: 50 classic crunches, 50 rope crunches, 50 incline weighted crunches.

Set 2: Repeat the first set, but do the exercise for 35 reps.

Series 3: The same, but with 21 repetitions.

Food is also essential

The abs do not only live from physical exercise. You should also eliminate processed fats and any type of carbonated or alcoholic beverage as much as possible. A lot fruit, vegetables and lean meats will help you to mark the abs. Forget about sugars and try to eat five meals a day and drink at least one and a half liters of water every day. For the rest, also try to reduce meat consumption in favor of oily fish that are rich in protein and Omega-3.