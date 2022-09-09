Entertainment

Sienna Miller bought her 400-year-old English cottage on a whim to escape the media circus

Most people think a lot about buying a house. However, for Sienna Miller, buying her country house in Buckinghamshire was a spontaneous decision. the anatomy of a scandal the actor recently gave architectural compendium an inside look at his historic home that is the epitome of “cottagecore.”

Sienna Miller at the premiere of The Sandman | David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

The 16th-century country house Sienna Miller bought ‘on a whim’

Miller bought the 16th-century farmhouse nearly a decade earlier, in an attempt to escape the intense press attention that was part of his life at the time.

