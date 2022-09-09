Sienna Miller bought her 400-year-old English cottage on a whim to escape the media circus

Most people think a lot about buying a house. However, for Sienna Miller, buying her country house in Buckinghamshire was a spontaneous decision. the anatomy of a scandal the actor recently gave architectural compendium an inside look at his historic home that is the epitome of “cottagecore.”

Sienna Miller at the premiere of The Sandman | David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

The 16th-century country house Sienna Miller bought ‘on a whim’

Miller bought the 16th-century farmhouse nearly a decade earlier, in an attempt to escape the intense press attention that was part of his life at the time.

“It was a time when there was a lot of press attention on me and I wanted a place to escape,” he said. american sniper said the actor architectural compendium. “I bought the house on a whim, it offers a sanctuary. He also wanted a place where family and friends could gather. She has a nurturing feeling; It is a home with a heart.”

The farmhouse is where Miller and his loved ones spend their time while the actor isn’t hard at work on set. For most of the time she owned the house, Miller left the interior much the same as it was when he bought it. However, during the early days of the pandemic, the 40-year-old decided that she wanted a change.

Sienna Miller’s English country retreat is giving off all the cozy vibes, and we couldn’t love it more. Escape to the actor’s charming country home in our September issue cover story? https://t.co/jhyeJSC5dh pic.twitter.com/9EaBvxCw8h — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) August 1, 2022

Who Renovated Sienna Miller’s Country House?

“I wanted a Gaby house!” Miller laughed, referring to her friend Gaby Dellal’s homes in London and Cornwall. While Dellal is a director by trade, she said she is to play the interior decorator for Miller. She worked at the cabin while Miller was stuck in New York during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“The beautiful thing is that he just trusted me and we came to an agreement where he wasn’t allowed to be there for six months until he completed the project,” Dellal explained. This is not the first time the pair have worked together; Dellal gave Miller her first big acting role in 2003. The walk.

This friendship meant that Dellal was already familiar with the Miller farmhouse. She knew the potential was already there. The director began by completely emptying the house of all furniture, then called in construction crews to replace the windows, remove the floors, and raise the ceilings.

The exterior of the house also received a makeover. Dellal transformed a driveway and parking area into a wildflower meadow, and converted a former garage into a guest house for friends and family.

“When I took on the project, I told Sienna that I would like to change everything: floors, windows, doors included,” Dellal explained. She scoured the world for artisans, merchants, and home improvement supplies. Dellal also scoured the Internet for deals and found 20 vintage windows on eBay.

Miller’s reaction to the finished house: ‘I started crying’

“I couldn’t believe the transformation” wander in the dark star told AD. Miller didn’t get to see the redesigned house until everything was finished. “I knew it had enormous potential, but when I got to see this meadow in front of the house planted with wild flowers, I started to cry.”

“Gaby is a true artist,” the actor continued. “Everything has a story, like the kitchen cabinets that were made from old school desks, and there’s a real sense of place – it’s an artistic retreat, but not precious in any sense. Every time I stay here, I discover new aspects.”

Miller’s Buckinghamshire cottage isn’t his only home. He also owns a five-story semi-detached house in northwest London, as well as a newly purchased semi-detached house in New York’s West Village.

