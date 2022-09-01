Sienna Miller confirms that the denim overalls is a wild card

It stood out on the catwalks at the hands of fashion houses like Tom Ford and Miu Miu, and now, several months later, the street style has confirmed what seemed like an open secret, the denim overalls are back. In the summer season there have been multiple celebrities and fashion experts who have fallen for this one-piece garment, offering the public a wide variety of proposals in terms of casual looks.

If a few days ago it was Sara Carbonero who opted for denim overalls embroidered with flowers and took us back to our childhood, now it has been Sienna Miller who has chosen one of these denim designs for one of her outings in London, this time in high-heeled shoes, thus confirming her versatility.

The it girl has chosen to combine a baggy denim overall with wide front pockets with a white spaghetti strap top and sensible heeled mules in camel color, a choice with which he manages to elevate the proposal quickly without sacrificing comfort.

It is a design from the 2022 summer collection of the French firm Sèzane, specifically the Samy model, available on the web for 140 euros.

As for accessories, Sienna Miller chose a large natural fiber bag with camel details, a safe bet during the summer season, classic sunglasses and as for jewelsgolden maximalist beaded earrings.

This type of wide and functional garments perfect for all types of ages and silhouettes have become great protagonists of the summer season. Jennifer Lawrence opted for a bib with these similar characteristics, although with white as the protagonist, in one of her most recent outings in Los Angeles, demonstrating that far from the tight silhouettes that stood out in the past 2021, now these types of designs are with functionality by flag those who land in the most acclaimed cabinets on the scene fashion.