Sienna Miller conquers Netflix with the new miniseries from the creator of ‘Big Little Lies’ | Film and Television

David E Kelley is one of the most recognized producers, screenwriters and showrunners in the US television industry. He carrying behind his back the creation of some of the best international series, among which we can highlight Ally McBeal, LA Law, Big Little Lies or The Undoing, Kelley arrived on Netflix on April 15 with the premiere of a new six-part miniseries: anatomy of a scandal.

Starring Sienna Miller Y Rupert Friend in the role of the Whitehouse couple, fiction adapts to the small screen the homonymous novel written by Sarah Vaughan to give viewers a story between a thriller and a judicial drama that will shake the foundations of the British Parliament.

In a fable about power and sexual abuse, We entered the world of British high places when a scandal surrounding the British Home Secretary is about to come to light: his infidelity to Sophia Whitehouse.

Faced with the imminent spread of this information, the parliamentarian James Whitehouse decides to confess to his wife the infidelity committedan affair with employee Olivia Nytton (Naomi Scott) that is already part of the past. Despite the secret revealed, neither party to the marriage would benefit from a public breakup, so they will decide to continue their relationship facing a society and political circles that are not happy with the scandal surrounding Parliament.

Nevertheless, married life will not only be tainted by the shadow of infidelitybut the case developed by lawyer Kate Woodcroft threatens to end up destroying the couple when James is accused of rape.

Knowing how this story ends and the way in which this fiction about sexual abuse develops in the middle of the #MeToo era is only up to you: the six chapters are now available on Netflix, and they represent the return in style of Sienna Millerwhich we have been able to see in movies like Sturdust, The Girl either Interview.