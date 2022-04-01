Sienna Miller dazzles in this Saint Laurent floral jumpsuit

Jumpsuits and overalls: the trend that elevates any outfit

If there is a television program that hosts the most renowned public personalities on the national and international art scene, this is The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon. Big names have passed through its set that, beyond being referents in the world of music and acting, have also they are style inspiration, like Dua Lipa, Rosalía or Úrsula Corberó (who told a viral anecdote about Madonna during her visit).

The most recent guest on the program has been Sienna Miller, one of the actresses and first it-girls most followed in the industry. Sienna met yesterday with the presenter in the program and surprised all the attendees with the favor outfit that she chose for the occasion.

NBCGetty Images

For the occasion, the actress opted for a black jumpsuit printed with orange flowers and green leaves that follows one of the trends that swept through last year and promises to continue its legacy this year: the catsuit. The tendency of skinny jumpsuits made its way into the trends of the street style thanks to proposals from firms such as Chanel or Miu Miu, who launched different designs in their collections to show that this extreme version of tight jumpsuits could be a hit.

Now Saint Laurent has been the fashion house responsible for putting it back on the scene, after the presentation of its spring/summer 2022 collection, but also in the outfits of the most persecuted style references. Sienna has demonstrated this by choosing this elegant long-sleeved design with a pronounced “V” neckline down to the navel area, where a knot collects it, stylizing the figure.

Saint Laurent spring/summer 22 collection show at Paris Fashion Week. Getty Images

To create an even more flattering effect, Sienna chose a square toe pumps with jewel detail and thin heel, also from Saint Laurentwho finished raising the look and make it an ideal option to inspire the next parties.

With her characteristic short wavy hair and natural makeup, she got the applause and admiration of all the spectators. fashion victimswhich already place the catsuit As the hit of this season.

