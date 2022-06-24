Entertainment

Sienna Miller dazzles with a dress between boho and minimalist

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

The return of the Music Festival in Glastonbury makes Instagram fill with photos of Sienna Miller in her boho phase, with rain boots and vests. Nowadays, of course, the British actress prefers a more elegant wardrobe.

As festival goers flocked to Glastonbury’s Worthy Farm after a two-year hiatus, Sienna attended the Alchemist’s Feastthe inaugural summer party of the National Gallery in London with which, in addition, they raise funds for the institution. The protagonist of Antatomy of a Scandal joined her new boyfriend Oli Greenas well as Dutch model Lara Stone, fashion designer Emilia Wickstead, Sabine Getty and Ikram Abdi Omar at the event.

The boho touch of Sienna Miller’s minimalist look

No Hunter rain boots in sight, Sienna Miller dressed for the occasion in an elegant white strapless column dress by Dior, with delicate belts tied at the waist. The silhouette was clearly bridal, but Sienna made it work for the black tie dress code. Her bohemian touch came from her tousled blonde hair, while her makeup and jewelry were understated and understated.

Siena Miller.David M. Benett/Getty Images

Source link

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

Yrma Lydya: She was the young singer killed by her husband, a 79-year-old man | Famous

16 seconds ago

Cardinal Newman and Lady Di

1 min ago

Brad Pitt reveals rare disease and surprises; understand

3 mins ago

Actress Kaley Cuoco gets a divorce from Karl Cook after a long bureaucratic process

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button