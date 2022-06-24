Sienna Miller dazzles with a dress between boho and minimalist

The return of the Music Festival in Glastonbury makes Instagram fill with photos of Sienna Miller in her boho phase, with rain boots and vests. Nowadays, of course, the British actress prefers a more elegant wardrobe.

As festival goers flocked to Glastonbury’s Worthy Farm after a two-year hiatus, Sienna attended the Alchemist’s Feastthe inaugural summer party of the National Gallery in London with which, in addition, they raise funds for the institution. The protagonist of Antatomy of a Scandal joined her new boyfriend Oli Greenas well as Dutch model Lara Stone, fashion designer Emilia Wickstead, Sabine Getty and Ikram Abdi Omar at the event.

The boho touch of Sienna Miller’s minimalist look

No Hunter rain boots in sight, Sienna Miller dressed for the occasion in an elegant white strapless column dress by Dior, with delicate belts tied at the waist. The silhouette was clearly bridal, but Sienna made it work for the black tie dress code. Her bohemian touch came from her tousled blonde hair, while her makeup and jewelry were understated and understated.