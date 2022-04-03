Sienna Miller dazzles with trendy gloves at BAFTA 2022

It will always be synonymous with the coin belts and dresses it helped popularize in the ’90s, but the look of Sienna Miller in the BAFTA Awards 2022 I said boudoir, not boho. The actress hit the red carpet in a soft pink satin dress with a deep V-neckline and a ruffled hem. And what about romance? A pair of lace gloves elbow-length black and a Maison Boucheron diamond necklace).

Siena Miller. Photo: Getty Images

Sienna Miller usually wears Gucci tailoring (when he’s not wearing his Ugg boots on the streets), but when it comes to the red carpet, he still prefers the kind of female dresses that has always carried so well. Her simple yet effective dress comes from Alessandro Michele’s Gucci Pre-fall 2022 collection.

Miller opted for a beauty look inspired by old Hollywood to complement your timeless dress: long platinum blonde hair, and a glamorous red lip.

the night of the Bafta awards is certainly special for British talent, having already been nominated for a Rising Star award in 2008. Recognition in the category tends to be a reliable indicator of big things to come (Lupita Nyong’o and Michael Fassbender were nominated early in their careers), and that was certainly a positive for Miller, who will soon appear alongside Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend in Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal.

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Monica Silveti