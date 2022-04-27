Sienna Miller explodes against the infernal tabloid harassment

The actress recently premiered the series anatomy of a scandal (Netflix) and, although the argument has nothing to do with his life, the title could well serve to dissect his case against tabloid press. Sienna Miller hoped that her case would have had much more repercussion, after all, it was spied on and ridiculed by the tabloids to find out their most intimate details and then air them all over the world. The consequences of having suffered this harassment are still suffered today, his mistrust of the use of mobile phones is inherited from years ago, when he suffered wiretapping in order to find out the most morbid details of his life. In fact, she doesn’t want her 9-year-old daughter Marlowe to have a phone out of fear: “I’ve told her I’ll never have one. All she wants is to go to her friends’ house and learn the TikTok dances,” she confesses in one recent interview with The Guardian.

In light of what she says in the interview, it is shocking that the actress has been able to be honest with a media outlet about her relationship with the press and the harassment she has suffered at the hands of the most sensationalists. During her twenties, when she hatched her public figure thanks to her first recognized jobs and the relationship that united her during that first decade of the 2000s with Jude Law, she went through what she defines as a hell”. The British newspaper The Observer summed up their treatment of Sienna Miller in one blunt and voracious phrase: “The actress and model has been marketed as pork belly in the celebrity market”. Miller was not valued as an actress, but as an it girl (a term she shies away from). As such, it only mattered how she dressed or the most intimate details of her life, her career was not taken seriously enough. Then, The Sun and Page Six made her most intimate secret, an incipient pregnancy of just 12 weeks, a public matter.

According to the actress, the information about her real pregnancy was obtained through illegal means. Someone contacted her doctor posing as a person close to her to obtain private information. “My doctor called me and said: ‘We have already sent the documents you asked for’. And I told him: ‘But I have not asked for any documents,'” she says in the interview with The Guardian. That situation was “horrible” for her. “The anxiety it gave me. At the time, that took away any ability I had to think clearly about making a decision,” she says of continuing the pregnancy. “I was in absolute panic, and I still deal with a lot of panic,” explains Sienna Miller, who also struggles with low self-esteem: “Advocating for me is not my thing. I don’t see myself as someone of value, I just say thank you for being here. I really try not to think like that, to shift to a place in my mind where I can say no. I try. And I can not”.

He also discovered that he was being wiretapping and had to sue the police to obtain the evidence where it was demonstrated. In those listens she saw how they ridiculed her without measure. She got “four boxes of evidence”, but she was unable to fight against a network that she calls “Goliath”. Finally, she did not get pregnant with her and while she was suffering all that harassment she had to get on stage pretending to be normal. “Nobody prepares you for an experience like that. It’s like a huge chase.”

Years later he managed to reach an out-of-court settlement for which he has received financial compensation. I don’t tell people the figure because I’m not allowed to. But it is a drop in the ocean. That is to say, basically, they have won”, Sienna explains while regretting that her case has not had more significance. Upon leaving the signing of the agreement, she read a statement in which she said that “she wanted to expose the criminality that runs through the veins of this corporation. A criminality clearly and irrevocably demonstrated by the evidence I have seen. I want to share News Group’s secrets the same way they shared mine.”

