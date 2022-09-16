Sienna Miller falls asleep on Salma Hayek’s lap during the BAFTAs

Salma Hayek shared on your account Instagram a photo with Siena Miller, However, the image caught the attention of fans because the American actress fell asleep on her lap during the British Academy Film Awards, better known as BAFTA.

The Mexican actress returned to give a chair of style during the red carpet of the awards British Academy, Well, she wore a sophisticated purple dress, which had a sensual leg opening, which caused an incident that made her show more. However, the protagonist ofThey are like children’ She was placed as one of the best dressed of the night.

While, Siena Miller, 40 years old, she was also one of the celebrities who made an impact with her outfit when parading the red carpet, as she wore a satin lingerie dress in color light pink with a deep V neckline, with which he showed his sexiest side, without losing style and glamour.

Salma Hayek shares photo with Sienna Miller

The original of Coatzacoalcos, Veracruzused your account Instagram to share with his 20.7 million followers some of his moments when BAFTAamong them when Sienna Miller lay down on his lap to supposedly take a sit.

“siena siesta” placed Salma next to an emoji that represents sleep in the description of the image where the British-American model and designer is also seen lying on his chest and closing her eyes. The postcard was highly acclaimed by fans, because in less than 24 hours it already has more than 400 thousand “likes”.

Salma Hayek attended a gala as part of the cast of the film ‘House of Gucci’where he shares credits with Lady Gaga, film that was nominated for four categories. Likewise, the Mexican actress was also one of the presenters, so this was a great night for the artist who had not attended the BAFTAs for a few years.

KEEP READING:

Salma Hayek: 5 PHOTOS that show why she is the most beautiful Mexican