Sienna Miller has the summer must-have Mango accessories

Mango has the 2 must-haves that we all want in our suitcase this summer. sunglasses are a must that we need in our day to day and we love these because of the color of the glass in a pink tone and the transparent frame that combine with all theok Of summer. If you already add the hatbucket which is a trend, you will be the center of all eyes.

Sienna Miller wearing Mango hat and sunglassesGetty.

The actress always leaves us the best outfits and a few days ago we could also see her wearing a Mango dress with the same sunglasses on Glastonbury festival. Definitely, Sienna Miller He is an unconditional fan of the brand and always bets on it for his outfits more special.

If you want to see these two essential accessories for this summer up close, we will show you how they are so you can buy them. The best? that are on sale and are still available in store and web. Hurry because we are sure they will fly.

Crochet Bucket Hat

Crochet bucket hat (19.99 euros).Mango

The caps They are the most important accessory of the summer. You will prevent your scalp from burning, that you do not get direct sun on your face so that the dreaded spots do not appear and on top of that you go to the last. Wear it with a dress of the same fabric, crochetand be a total look beach perfect for your vacation.

sunglasses frame

Mango transparent paste sunglasses (9.99 euros).Mango

Sunglasses of different colors or frames, they always solve any look. You can wear them for the day to be on the beach or use them for a meal with friends at your favorite beach bar. Yes Sienna Miller has bet on them, so do we. We love everything she wears and this summer we are going to copy these two accessories to look just as great as the actress.

