Sienna Miller has worn the ultimate boho wedding dress to Wimbledon

Sienna Miller she is the undisputed queen of style boho-chic both when he attends in a relaxed way the festival of Glastonbury like when she is one of the guests at the tennis matches of Wimbledon. This Sunday, the protagonist of the Netflix series anatomy of a scandal He has attended the legendary Grand Slam that is being held in the British capital these weeks, and he has done so by embroidering for the umpteenth time a look that fits the bohemian and comfortable coordinates in which he has been moving for decades.

With a midi length white dress and neck bardot finished with huge Swiss embroidery die cut flowers, Sienna Miller gives off Ibiza vibes from London. The actress has reduced the Mediterranean air thanks to an urban touch that the heeled sandals python-print stilettos, a wide black belt, and round-lens tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Getty Images

In this apparently simple dress could be inspired the girlfriends who plan to get married in the spring or summer: meet the traditional wedding code thanks to the neckline off the shoulder, the nuclear white and the artisan air of the die-cuts, but it is fresh, different and, of course, very boho

It also has the advantage of being able to be used well beyond the big day. In fact, the big insiders of fashion, from Martha Ortega (which this weekend has embroidered one of its roundest summer looks) to the royals (this style by Sienna Miller is a first cousin of the one worn by Queen Letizia just a month ago) they are betting this summer season of 2022 on white in all its formats, with a special fondness for total look in this colour.