Sienna Miller in ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ or the looks that reconcile us with the cold and rain of April

Without a doubt, Sophie’s outfits are highly inspired by the proposals of Phoebe Philo in Celine –with an accent, which is how it was in its time– and, later, victoria beckham (It is well known that this was inspired by the first when laying the aesthetic foundations of its homonymous firm). A wardrobe for a contemporary woman, as has been said so much in the industry, which is basically one that combines style, comfort and versatility. something to be achieved with strategic pieces such as trench coats and camel coats, romantic blouses, pleated pants and daytime dresses. All with a trend towards loose silhouettes and flowing shapes. The complements? some very realistic shoppers Leather.

Sophie also gives a lesson in loungewear style.Ana Cristina Blumenkron/Netflix

In this screen adaptation of the novel of the same name that anticipated the movement #MeToo, the character played by Sienna Miller lives an awakening, one could say, feminist. Her husband’s actions lead him to question things, to challenge the culture of silence, impunity and the justification of masculine behavior in which she has been raised. It is a story in which, despite the fact that the starting point revolves around a man, it is the women who carry the rhythm and weight of the plot. And Sophie’s wardrobe defines a power dressing unexpected, that of self-care, comfort and resilience.