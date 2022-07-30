Sienna Miller in ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ or why the “rich white woman” look works

The outfits of Sienna Miller in ‘Anatomy of a scandal’ (Netflix, 2022) are being talked about all over the Internet. Normal, they are absolutely pristine outfits that have a few fascinating style lessons:

In no chapter does he resort to the helpful ‘all black’. In fact, there are almost no black clothes in the closet of the intriguing Sophie Whitehouse. And that in a world in which it is easy to go for the jeans + t-shirt combo or completely dark clothes, it is refreshing, especially after hearing that “black is synonymous with elegance” as if it were an insidious and catchy song. Blends neutral tones very well to provide that halo of sophistication. There are no obvious combinations of black and white, but more subtle and magnetic ones, such as beige and pearl gray, or ocher with blue. is there any cameltones rawgreat appearances of the roof tile and of green bottle. The only concession to something remotely expected is in the few outfits with jeans that Miller wears in the series, always in the context of the field. Usually, all styles are based on garments that respect their proportions and, one way or another, even when the pattern is looser, there is always a cut at the waist, which helps to create proportionality, a rule that also applies. Spanish businesswomen who are becoming more and more aware of the power of their image . Have a selection that perfectly fits your lifestyle, of which it is assumed that their purchases (or what comes to the same thing, the work of the wardrobe and styling team of the series) has been impeccable. He does not have any paid office work and a good part of his day, it is assumed, revolves around a family of four with two children who also have outside help. Thus, she requires clothes that can be transferred from the context of the home to that of a school with a very specific dress code, without forgetting other more formal pieces that are in accordance with the professional and political context of her husband, which results in a good amount of simple dresses (both knitted and shirt-dresses), long midi, straight pants; mid-heeled boots and shoes and a good handful of coats impeccable dresses that finish off the geolocated looks in London. Because yes, the city also matters.

With all of this on the table, it’s easy to say Sienna Miller’s character in ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ is one of the best dressed on the series right now. If marking an aesthetic milestone as Sarah Jessica Parker did in ‘Sex and the City’, Jennifer Aniston in ‘Friends’ or Blake Lively and Leighton Meester in ‘Gossip Girl’, it is something that reveals the passage of time and the fan fervor. However, it shows certain dose of aesthetic care that results magnetic, which undoubtedly attracts: the clothes look perfect but not prissy, the combinations, hypnotic but not overwhelming or boring; It is that complicated balance between attention and naturalness. ‘I don’t know quoi’ some people call it. But in all this glamor of normative elegance, there is a question to ask, and it is precisely that of that norm. Do we like these outfits because they are great or because someone great within the canon of white and rich women wears them?

Courtesy of Netflix

Perhaps you have ever come across the concept of “ white rich lady “ on social media, especially TikTok: the account of Nicholas Flannery , among others, it popularized the stereotyped behavior of these characters in terms of clothing and lifestyle; some of those videos accumulate hundreds of thousands of views and, at the time, they went viral. And they were, as happens in this type of humor, because the caricature is based on reality. How many rich white women have we seen walk through their huge houses with a lost look, as they arrive at their kitchen island to pour yourself a glass of wine that you don’t even have to uncork because you’re ready for them? how many they have sighed in his garden wrapping themselves in a cashsmere foulard while a gentle breeze moves her broken-wave blonde hair? you get the idea. We have plenty of audiovisual imagery to endorse these stereotypes‘Big Little Lies’ included. And now, ‘Anatomy of a scandal’.

Sophie, or Sienna, if you’re one of those people who always calls actresses by their name and not by the name of the characters they play, she’s a rich white woman. She is more nuanced than other congeners because her history requires it, but her base is painfully similar to the story of meritocracy and success that the system has been selling us for years: disadvantaged girl who fights and makes herself until she reaches a comfortable position that facilitates not only the university, but also the contacts what he does in it and, finally, his husband and his political family. The peak comment of the mother-in-law about what she deserved or not, surely you remember it. And although it has different interpretations depending on the reading level you want to give this product, there is a simple and clear one: When in Rome, do as the Romans. Which on an aesthetic level means that if you want to be part of the rich, you have to dress like them.

Courtesy of Netflix

This is a debate that we have already dealt with, because the truth is that right now there is no single aesthetic of wealth. But if the recent audiovisual work ‘Who is Anna?’ has also shown us something, which deals with and dramatizes the story of the swindler Anna Delvey, it is that many of the rich do not want to appear ostentatious: they opt for simplicity and silent luxury. Something that gets along very well with the standards of the politics: simple and formal clothing that is associated with power without seeming too far from reality and therefore of the voters. No, Sophie is not in active politics, but her husband is, and inevitably, her public appearances matter. It was clear in (alert, spoiler) the reproaches about whether or not to go to court, and also in the final speech of James, her husband. In her face.

Courtesy of Netflix

We could fit Sienna’s Sophie into the increasingly well-known silent luxury , the one that has become popular by leaps and bounds and that, like Sophie’s outfits, have a lot of good. They can be quickly associated with more responsible consumptionbecause the standard tells us that those pieces never go out of style and, therefore, are investments more durable who fight against overproduction and excessive purchases of clothes that are not used later. They can also allow, in a certain way, personal style and taste to prevail over the penultimate fuchsia pink dress that, for sure, will not survive more than two years in the closet. But it cannot be forgotten that in that we are looking at these simpler garments with this desire, there is also something class differentiation.

Courtesy of Netflix

As I already commented Patricia Eguidazu an expert in image and fashion analysis, the idea that the rich wear neutral tones (like many of those used by Miller in the series) comes from antiquity and from a textile heritage that is still valid today: “Color dyes are not easily applied to nobler fabrics and therefore more expensive, like good linen or silk. For that reason, those tissues almost always they will be released in neutral tones and those who can acquire them are people with money for the high price they will have”. The same can be applied to simple forms and, in general, to everything that, in principle, does not attract much attention, to stick to the maxims of the ‘stealth wealth’ , term supported by whom does not want to hurt sensitivities by making a clear display of money… but that ends up not succeeding in the attempt: the idea and the aesthetic are already so widespread that it is almost as striking as a logo.

The last factor that must be evidenced, although it may already be intuited, is the fact that this ‘old money’ aesthetic It has been associated with the power elites for a long, long time, those that have always looked at each other and that have historically set trends even before the term was born. Already in those first French newspapers that were consumed with relish and that constitute a small predecessor of the fashion press, the customs and styles that were reviewed and tried to copy were those of the court. It is true that the years and the dissection of the industry and its socio-cultural implications have made the countercultures and society are also imposing themselves in terms of trends, but complying with a kind of unwritten law, the wealthy classes have done their thing again: the trends end up validated when the determined agents, which normally continue on top, so dictate. That’s why, although criticized and parodied, the “rich white woman” look still works today and probably will for a while.