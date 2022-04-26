Sienna Miller is honest about her most difficult time: “You didn’t make your debut in the industry until Weinstein made you cry” | People

The first decade of the 2000s was the decade of the Sienna Miller explosion. The Anglo-American actress, now 40 years old, experienced a moment of explosion caused by many factors: the accumulation of a certain number of fretwork jobs, which gave her high visibility; her label from it girl (which she now denies), which made her an instant style icon; her media relationship with fellow actor Jude Law, and its breakup due to his confessed infidelity; and also the permanent media harassment of her, especially in the British tabloids, which did not hesitate to publish any detail of her life, however insignificant it might be.

At that moment of great public exposure, the actress coincided with Harvey Weinstein, the producer today sentenced to 23 years in prison for two sexual assaults, was present in her life, but also how he stopped her feet and how she believes that her personal situation helped her to prevent their abuse. She “she was Jude’s girlfriend [Law], and probably there I found protection. Jude was a great actor for Harvey,” she reflects. In addition, she tells another anecdote about her dealings with him: “One day I called him Pops, which I’m sure helped me: you’re not going to jerk off to that.”

The interpreter also remembers that one day she was rehearsing with Steve Buscemi and that the producer asked her to come to his office. ‘But I’m rehearsing,’ I told him, and he yelled at me: ‘Now!’ and he sent a car for me. He sat me down in his office and told me: ‘You’re not going to go out anymore, you’re not going to party, blah blah…’, she recalls about a time of crazy nights and constant appearances in the press. “I had a great time, but I was on time for work. And he was there, standing in front of me, while I was sitting in a chair, my lips were trembling, he slammed the door and I started to cry. And then he came back and said, ‘I’m fucking proud of you. And he slammed the door again. You didn’t really break into the industry until Weinstein made you cry. I imagine that was the way producers were in Hollywood. I felt, truly, that he had given me the highest approval of him. I was so grateful… I wasn’t afraid of him, I wasn’t aware that he raped people. Once he called me to a hotel for a meeting and I went with other producers, he was innocuous. Nobody has ever made me an offer to get a job.”

More complex is his relationship with the tabloids. In the late summer of 2005, the media crossed the line into sensationalism by reporting that Miller was pregnant. And it was true, but it was secret. She was 23 years old and was going through a delicate moment, because she had just broken up with Law, after she learned that he had a relationship with the nanny of her children, the result of a previous marriage with the designer Sadie Frost. The actress decided not to go ahead with the pregnancy (it was never revealed if the father of the child was Law), but that decision was not easy to make due to the pressure of the media, their doubts about who had leaked the information. Miller has defined that time as “hell” in an interview in the British newspaper Guardian.

In that long talk, Miller has talked about how he lived through that complex time. The moment of her pregnancy coincided with an important theatrical performance of as you like, by Shakespeare, in London’s West End. “Appearing in public when you are absolutely heartbroken. Try not to break you. All while you are being ridiculed and mocked, ”she points out during the talk, 18 years later, while describing the situation as“ hell ”. She comments that on “many occasions” they told her: “You asked for it, you were asking for it.” But as she says, it wasn’t. “Do not. No one prepares you for an experience like that. It’s like a huge chase.”

Jude Law and Sienna Miller, in New York in 2010. Cord Press

According to Miller’s version, the newspaper The Sun published the information that she was pregnant because she obtained it illegally. In fact, at first she thought that one of the three close friends of hers to whom she had told about her pregnancy had leaked it, betraying her. But then she realized that someone called her doctor posing as someone close to her to claim her. “My doctor called me and told me: ‘We have already sent the documents you requested.’ And I told him. ‘But I haven’t asked for any documents,’ she told him, puzzled.

She remembers that situation as “horrible”. “The anxiety that it caused me. At the time, that eliminated any ability she had to think clearly about making a decision. I was in absolute panic, and I still deal with a lot of panic,” she recounts. In fact, she claims that she still hates mobile phones and that she won’t let her 10-year-old daughter, Marlowe, have one of hers. “Those days,” she recalls, “their frenzy, the madness… I look back now and it seems like something out of a weird movie. It’s another universe.” She continues to keep “four boxes of evidence”, but she admits that she could do little against them: “You rise up against Goliath”.

At the time, the actress considered suing the newspaper (and also the American Page Six, owned by Rupert Murdoch, who published the information shortly before), but that she did not have “the resources to persecute the tabloid and take it to trial”, alleges Guardian. For this reason, years later, he has managed to reach an out-of-court settlement with them. “I wanted to expose the criminality that runs through the veins of this corporation,” he read in his letter as he left the courts. “A criminality clearly and irrevocably demonstrated by the evidence I have seen. I want to share News Group’s secrets the same way they shared mine.” He now acknowledges that his deal has brought in “an unbelievable lot of money”. “But nothing close to what you can imagine,” he confesses to the interviewer. “I don’t tell people the number because I’m not allowed to. But it is a drop in the ocean. That is to say, basically, they have won”. In fact, he acknowledges that his small victory would have “more impact” than it has in the end. But that, despite all this, the decade of her 20 years had “magical moments” and has remained in her as one of the best of her life.

In addition, Miller relates in the interview that she has never been very good at coming up with a long-term strategy for her career. “If I’m happy, I’m happy. I am a person completely of the present, I am not one to look back or to anticipate. I’ve never known where I want to be in 10 years.” In fact, she claims that she doesn’t have much self-confidence and that she was raised to be a people pleaser. “I don’t have rock-solid self-esteem. Hopefully,” she confesses. “Advocating for me is not my thing. I don’t see myself as someone of value, I just say thank you for being here. I really try not to think like that, to shift to a place in my mind where I can say no. I try. And I can not. Because deep down I’m happy to be here and I would probably pay for it.” In fact, she admits that, before anyone says anything to her, she would tell a joke against herself: “It’s something I do constantly and I have to stop.”