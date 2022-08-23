Sienna Miller is once again a ‘boho’ girl in Ibiza

“What has become of the ‘boho’ girls?”, we asked ourselves a few years ago, according to those bohemian style acolytes whose ranks included the Olsen sisters or Kate Moss. With Sienna Miller there is no need to raise that nostalgic question again: what was once an icon of boho chic in the 2000s (or rather, from 2013 onwards) has returned to its best stylistic stage.

Because yes, although we recognize that we loved their laid-back outfits anatomy of a scandalRarely has Miller looked better than in Vivienne Westwood’s Pirate boots. This return to the bohemian wardrobe of the British actress has taken place during her vacation: in Ibiza, Sienna has returned to being a ‘boho’ girl thanks to the outfit she wore to attend a party. In soft tones, Miller opted for a strappy top with buttons, and a cropped silhouette, accompanied by small ruffles. A casual garment to which she added a few light white jeans, slightly oversize. The secret here lay in the accessories: white boots and a matching shoulder bag gave absolute prominence to a multicolored belt with an ethnic touch. The loose and slightly wavy hair underlined a style with which one of the two thousandth high priestesses of the bohemian universe demonstrates how this style is updated in 2022.