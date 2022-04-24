Sienna Miller jumps into streaming with ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ (Netflix) | Television | Entertainment

Two years ago when Sienna Miller received the scripts for anatomy of a scandalthe David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson miniseries, read them cover to cover. “I devoured them the way you would want to devour a six-part drama,” the actress commented.

She had been offered the role of Sophie, the refined wife of James (Rupert Friend), a parliamentary minister. That character would require the full range of Miller’s abilities and gifts: charisma, vulnerability, beauty, wit. And in a career where she’s mostly been relegated to supporting roles as the lead’s wife or girlfriend, Sophie is a solid leader this time around. And yet, Miller was hesitant about accepting the role. “I had reservations because he felt a little ugly and familiar,” he said in an interview with New York Timesreferring to his own personal scandal.

In the first episode, Sophie finds out that James has been having an affair with a co-worker and that the Daily Mail will release the news in the morning. For Miller, who faced controversy in the mid-2000s, when her then-fiancé, actor Jude Law, slept with their children’s nanny, the resonance was obvious.

But just as you might be motivated to run your fingers over the scar of a wound that has healedthe opportunity to revisit those past experiences became part of Miller’s attraction to the role. “In a weird, twisted way, I was drawn to that, exploring it from a different perspective.”

Of course, Miller is not Sophie. The actress is liberal where Sophie is conservative, and expressive where Sophie is restrained. Sophie plays a role, that of the politician’s perfect wife, for personal reasons. For Miller, role-playing is strictly professional. Her off-camera self is unaffected and open. And yet There are moments in the miniseries where Sophie’s life seems inseparable from the actor who plays her.

These parallels were not lost on Sarah Vaughan, who created the character of Sophie in her 2018 novel and is an executive producer of the series. They give “an extra level of nuance and meaning to her performance,” Vaughan said.

In filming the series, Miller also consciously drew on his past. “There is a kind of muscle memory about a lot of his experiences that I have. So it was quite available“, revealed. At times, she was almost too available.

From cinema to Netflix

The 40-year-old actress, born in New York and raised in London, built his career mainly on the big screen and in the theater, being anatomy of a scandal his first role in a series. Her first big role was as Daniel Craig’s love interest in layer cake (2004), by Matthew Vaughn. He also appeared in Alfie (2004), Casanova (2005), G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) and american sniper (2014).

His father, Edwin Miller, born in the United States, is an investor and art dealer. The his mother, Josephine Miller, was a South African model who became David Bowie’s personal assistant. Jo went on to manage the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in New York, later becoming a yoga instructor. Sienna has an older sister, Savannah Miller.

In 2012, Sienna and her ex-husband, actor Tom SturridgeThey welcomed their daughter Marlowe.

“I’m less attached to worrying about something at this point in my life,” she said. “I mean, I’m very happy. I feel very grounded. I have a healthy daughter. I’m still working and survived a pretty remarkable decade, and many people did not. So there’s a kind of quiet pride on that side.”