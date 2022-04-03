Sienna Miller kisses young boyfriend Oli Green at Le Bilboquet

ads

Sienna Miller and her alleged younger model boyfriend, Oli Green, couldn’t keep their hands off each other at a recent dinner party.

The pair were seen kissing at their table at Le Bilboquet.

Also at the crashed restaurant that same night was Mary-Kate Olsen’s ex-husband, Olivier Sarkozy, who was seen dining with a woman.

Miller, 40, and her alleged new boyfriend Green, 25, were previously seen enjoying what appeared to be a date night at a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden last month.

Prior to that, Page Six exclusively reported that the “Factory Girl” star was seen “making out” with her close friend, model Cara Delevingne, 29, at Temple Bar in New York City, as well as a ” tall guy” at the bar.

Green is 6-foot-2, according to information from her online modeling agency.

“It was like fluid friends. Sienna made out with a tall guy and then she made out with Cara,” a spy told us at the time, adding, “It was a fun night.”

Green isn’t quite a household name yet, as our Bilboquet spy (who took a photo) told us they saw “Sienna kissing a guy” at the restaurant.

Green, who previously dated model Adwoa Aboah, has appeared on “The Bold and the Beautiful” as well as Justin Theroux’s Apple TV+ series “The Mosquito Coast.”

She also has a modeling career, having posed in a Burberry campaign in 2018 and Gap advertising.

Miller has previously been linked to businessman Archie Keswick, Hollywood star Jude Law, art gallery scion Lucas Zwirner, and stage star Tom Sturridge, with whom he shares a 9-year-old daughter, Marlowe.

