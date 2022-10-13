Sienna Miller matches the same dress as another actress on the red carpet

EFE videos

Kempes: Barça isn’t playing well and being caught by Madrid is dangerous

Chicago (USA), Oct 13 (EFE).- Argentine Mario Kempes, world champion in 1978 and former Valencia player, assured this Thursday in an interview with EFE that Barcelona “is not playing well” and that the The speed of Real Madrid’s forward can “do a lot of damage” to the Barça team, when analyzing next Sunday’s classic in LaLiga. Mario Kempes will follow the match in Madrid as an expert on LaLiga on the ‘ESPN’ network, with which he has been working for 18 years and with which he promotes the Spanish league in the United States, knowing that in a Real Madrid-Barcelona not only play for the three points, but “for self-esteem”. In a long interview with EFE connected from his home in Florida, Kempes analyzed next Sunday’s classic, asked for time for the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani at Valencia, his former team, and reviewed the ambitions of the Argentine team in the Qatar World Cup. He asks: You will be in Madrid with ESPN for the Clásico. What match are you waiting for? Answer: The Madrid forward has very fast players, very lively, whoever plays, Karim Benzema, Vinícius, Rodrygo. ‘Carletto’ (Carlo Ancelotti) has elements to do a lot of damage to Barcelona in defence. But also in the last classic, Barcelona came in badly and they scored four. This is how the classics are, they are different games, which are played for the three points, but more for self-love. Barcelona aren’t playing well, they don’t defend themselves with the ball as much as they used to, and Madrid getting hold of you is very dangerous. At the same time, we can’t say that Madrid is playing very well either. I see a very even game, of two teams that need to win, but neither arrives with a big difference to the other. Q: From Cristiano Ronaldo against Lionel Messi to Karim Benzema against Robert Lewandowki. A: Barcelona’s game is very good in the middle, but the importance of Lewandowski stands out a little more. The wings and ends reach the bottom and can center, where they take advantage of Lewandowski. Benzema is a player who did learn to play much more than others having Cristiano by his side, because he knew that he was not the protagonist, but he could stand out by giving the ball deep. And now he has got used to playing with Vinícius. Vinícius is doing the same thing that Benzema did with Cristiano, he is the one who does the work, Benzema is the one who takes advantage of it and Madrid is the one who plays. Q: You have been working with ESPN for years, owner of the television rights of LaLiga in the United States. What do you like about your current job? A: Every time one can travel to see the cities of LaLiga it is phenomenal. I have been with ESPN for 18 years and every time we go out it is a great joy, because broadcasting a game on television is not the same as doing it from the stadium for television. It’s nice to see those games ‘in situ’. Q: What do you think of Ansu Fati? A: The difficulty of these young guys, like Pedri, Gavi, Ansu Fati, is that they came to Barcelona when Barcelona was no longer Barcelona. It came at a difficult time. Messi left and there was no figure left and they have had to carry the weight of the entire Camp Nou. Perhaps it weighed a lot on Ansu, not only because of his personality. In his case it’s injuries. I think that young people have grown up too fast, with a very big responsibility, and there are some who know how to handle it and others who don’t. And knee injuries are the most complicated, but hey, you have to adapt. Q: How do you see the new Valencia project, with Gennaro Gattuso on the bench and Edinson Cavani up front? A: Gattuso has given him the impetus that a team like Valencia should have, which has always had good players, good ball handling, but has always been characterized more by the group, by the team. Gattuso was a bloodhound, he bit you everywhere on the field and he has to instill that in Valencia, who have lost it a little. I never would have thought that Gattuso, had he seen him as a player, would have had the mindset of playing the ball. Q: Do you see Valencia with options to fight for the Champions League? A: Any competition that Valencia reaches is already very good, because it has been gone for many years and that for a team like Valencia is not good. There were good players who made a little difference and they have been sold. Valencia has never been a selling team, it has always bought good players. But now that is the idiosyncrasy of the people who are at the head of Valencia. Again you have to start forming a team and compete. Having great rivals, the possibility of reaching Europe is difficult. Q: What responsibility will Cavani have to lead the team? A: Cavani must score goals and it’s over. He must be the protagonist on the field. Cavani’s experience is more than known, ability to score goals, he has all the ability in the world. The goal will come. You cannot reach out and kiss the saint. It is necessary to get used to Spanish football. Q: There is just over a month to go before the World Cup in Qatar. What sensations do you have? A: In the group (with Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia), Argentina shouldn’t have any complications, speaking before the games, but then everything is different. Everyone wants to beat the best and it is clear that Argentina is one of the best. Argentina has to have a very cool head, not believe that games are won with the shirt, but know that you are going to have to sweat the seven games as hard as you can. You no longer have to think about the best player you have, but about the group. The figures can win you a match, but a figure does not win you the world championship. Andrea Montolivo (c) Agencia EFE