Sienna Miller or Mango’s short brown dress

There are dresses that make our mouths water for their great effect and for how fresh they are. Sienna Miller is more than aware of this, so for the Glastonbury festival she has chosen a look that we are really passionate about for many reasons.

There is one thing that we also love, this is when brands create pieces thinking of everyone, to make us happy and that no one is left out of wearing a great piece. Today we want to talk to you about a short brown dress that we have seen in Sienna Miller, it is from Mango and it has fascinated us.

It is an incredible piece that is right now in the Mango store in the new season and that looks great on all bodies. It is available from size XS to XL, but it has already sold out in the smaller ones (XS and S, yes, you can order it because it is a new collection).

A beautiful piece that feels better impossible

The front part has a straight neckline and very thin straps, low around the body. It’s miniskirt style and the back has a straight neckline just like the front.. So if we could choose, we would want it not only in brown, but also in all the colors of the world.

Currently, as it does not belong to the sales, the piece is priced at 40 euros and the most special detail it has is a small opening in the knee area, on one side.

We love how Sienna wears it but it can be as cool a summer dress for a festival as it is for going out. or a date on a summer night. You decide that, but it has amazed us on any occasion.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images