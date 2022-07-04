Sienna Miller Packs On PDA With Boyfriend Oli Green At Wimbledon

Sienna Miller made a show of love with her boyfriend Oli Green at Wimbledon on Sunday, while her ex went public with his new girlfriend just a few feet away.

The actress, 40, was in high spirits as was her ex Tom Sturridge, 36, who made her new love interest Alexa Chung when he was seen kissing her as they all sat facing the crowd at center court.

Sienna, who dated Tom for four years and shared a daughter with him until they split in 2015, embarked on the PDA while snuggling up to model boyfriend Oli, 25.

Sienna saw nothing short of sensational when she attended the seventh day of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

She looked the epitome of elegance in a white lace strapless dress, while showing off her waist cinched with a black belt.

She elevated her figure with a pair of beige snake print heels and accessorized them with several pieces of matching gold jewelry.

Selfie: The couples were even seen taking a photo together as Sienna held her phone and allowed everyone to squeeze in for the photo.

Sienna opted for a tan makeup palette with a bold red lip and flushed cheeks as she hid behind a pair of dark sunglasses.

The beauty brushed her blonde locks back from a center parting into a sleek bun leaving strands that shaped her face.

Her boyfriend Oli cut a dapper figure in a dark suit paired with a crisp white open-collared shirt as they enjoyed afternoon tea at the British Vogue x Polo Ralph Lauren event.

The pair were seen gazing into each other’s eyes and whispering to each other as her ex Tom sat right behind.

The actor cut a casual figure in a blue blazer and black t-shirt as he hid behind a pair of dark sunglasses and a multicolored bucket hat.

Alexa, 38, opted for a white blouse and black blazer as she packed her PDA in the back row.

Sienna and Tom dated from 2011 to 2015 and share a nine-year-old daughter, Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge.

In the past, the British-American beauty has been outspoken about her ‘unconventional’ relationship with the Being Julia actor.

On co-parenting, in 2019 he told Elle UK: “It’s not like there’s a structure for custody.” We make it work. It is not conventional.

Sienna previously told Harper’s Bazaar that Tom was her “best friend in the whole world” and that while they don’t share a property, they often stay together to spend time together with their little girl.

Admitting that their close bond hasn’t been broken since they severed romantic ties in the summer of 2015 after four years together, she explained, “We still love each other.”

“I think in a breakup someone has to be a little bit cruel for it to be traditional, but it hasn’t been bitter in a way where you would choose not to be around that person.”

Sienna embarked on a romance with Lucas Zwirner, although their relationship came to an end in the second half of last year, prompting the star to move back to the UK from New York City.

Sienna split from her ex-fiancé, Lucas, in September 2020 before she was spotted getting cozy with her old friend Archie Keswick last summer.

She first dated Oli at the New York Knicks game in New York and is still going strong today.

Meanwhile, Tom dated Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke last year after they confirmed their romance at various events.

The actor and daughter of stars Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman first sparked romance rumors in mid-2020 and were last seen together in late 2021.