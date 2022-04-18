Sienna Miller recounts one of the most complicated shoots with Ben Affleck

The actress, currently starring inAnatomy of a Scandal on Netflix, returned to the filming of this film released in 2016, during which she gave the reply to the fiancé of Jennifer Lopez.

Difficult to embody love on screen when no fusion is born between two actors. At least that’s what actress Sienna Miller, starring in the miniseries, explained. Anatomy of a Scandal on Netflix, during the show The Drew Barrymore. The actress returned to the set of Live by Nightfilm released in 2016 and directed by Ben Affleck, to whom she also gave the reply.

A film portraying Joe Coughlin, war veteran turned smuggler, and falling madly in love with a gangster’s mistress, Emma Gould (Sienna Miller). Thus, the actress remembered the love scenes where she had to mime the passion with her partner on the screen. A task that turned out to be more complicated than ever.

“I’ve never laughed so much in my life,” she recalled, adding that Jennifer Lopez’s fiancé was “like a brother to her.” “Really, we had no chemistry,” she continued. And to add: “It was crazy. We were supposed to be in love, when in reality we couldn’t be less attracted to each other.” Too complicit to be desired.

Meeting places

Sienna Miller explained that certain schemes had been put in place to hide the fits of laughter between them: “He has a huge head and I have a small one, so the team placed me slightly in front of him”, back to the camera , because “I could barely look at it without bursting into laughter.” Ben Affleck, however, has the reputation of maintaining relationships with actresses met on set. This was the case of Jennifer Lopez in troubled loves in 2003, and more recently by Ana de Armas, on Deep Waterin 2021.

In video, Jennifer Lopez dances alongside Ben Affleck on Jenny from the Block

During a 2017 interview for E! , Sienna Miller had already expressed her friendship with the actor and the director. “Ben and I are like brother and sister, thank God, so there was no embarrassment,” she said. And to clarify: “There were just a lot of stupid laughs.” The film Live by Night also starred Elle Fanning, Zoe Saldaña, Brendan Gleeson and Chris Messina.