Sienna Miller rescues these boots from her closet ten years ago and gives us 2 fashion lessons

There was a time when Sienna Miller was the boss of London’s bohemian style. The thing went so far that her looks were even compared with those of Kate Moss herself. The actress combined like no other the vests, the seventies dresses and the microshorts, becoming an icon of an entire era.

But that time passed and Sienna was, little by little, betting on a much more polished and minimal style. With impeccable tailors and the most beautiful midi dresses, she was showing that, when it comes to fashion, she still had a lot to say. Although the doubt always arises: Do we miss the boho style of the queen? The answer comes to us with her latest look.

A look with Chlo’s boots from ten years ago

Sienna Miller with Chlo boots.@styleofsiennamiller

Sienna Miller chooses a look to walk around London that is pure trend, consisting of a gray sweater and high-waisted white pants, both by Sezane. But the detail came to us in the choice of her footwear because the actress chooses boots signed by Chlo that he has rescued from his closet and that they are at least 10 years old.

Sienna Miller wearing Chlo boots ten years ago.@styleofsiennamiller

Is about lace-up boots in brown suede that Sienna kept wearing both mini dresses and skinny jeans. These Chlo boots were so desired at the time that affordable brands were inspired by them to launch various models.

In rescuing these boots from her closet, Miller gives us two essential fashion lessons:

1. That everything comes back in the fashion cycle: Hence we have to learn to carefully store certain clothes and accessories that we know we can continue to use.

2. That although our tastes change over time, there are certain pieces that will always represent us. And that is precisely what we must promote, beyond the trends of the season.

It may interest you