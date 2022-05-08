Sienna Miller: return to the flashes for a betrayal

“Anatomy of a Scandal” is one of Netflix’s greatest hits of the season: released on April 15, its first weekend was enough to make it the third most watched series on the platform globally that week, only surpassed by the phenomenon of ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘The Ultimatum: marry or move on’.

Directed by SJ Clarkson, the six-episode miniseries is based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, and behind the television creation are the winner of eleven Emmy awards David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson, creators of two of the most recognized series of the last decade: ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘House of Cards’.

A mix of psychological thriller and judicial plot drama, it shows the British political elite through their personal scandals, in this case the extramarital affair of Minister James Whitehouse (played by Rupert Friend, known for his role in ‘Homeland’), which he is accused of rape, which crumbles the apparently idyllic family life with his wife, Sophie.

Sophie Whitehouse is brought to life by actress Sienna Miller, with an acclaimed performance in her debut on the television streaming platform that gives a new impetus to her acting career.

“At this point, at 40, I’ve had experiences that I internalized and can use: betrayal and frustration at how much I accepted and didn’t reject and how little self-esteem I had,” the British-American actress confessed in a recent interview with The New York Times about her performance, a role she was about to turn down but Miller finds cathartic: “Every time you go to work and cry, you feel weirdly good.”

A fashion and style reference, Sienna Miller is known for her performances in films such as ‘Alfie’ (2004), ‘Casanova’ (2005), ‘Factory Girl’ (2006), ‘Stardust’ (2007) or ‘Interview’ (2007). ), in 2012 she received her first Golden Globe nomination in the category of Best Actress in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television for her role in ‘The Girl’, in which she plays actress Tippi Hedren.

“Sophie’s experience of a story about to explode that you don’t want to come out, I’ve definitely had too many times in my life, and it’s a horrible feeling,” says the actress in an interview in Tudum, in the which shows his satisfaction at playing a British character.

The daughter of American Edwin Miller, an investment banker and dealer in modern Chinese paintings, and Josephine Miller, a South African model and David Bowie’s personal assistant, Sienna Rose Miller was born in New York on December 28, 1981.

When he was barely 18 months old, the Miller family moved to London, the city where he grew up, first in the privileged neighborhood of Chelsea, and after his parents’ divorce, in nearby Parsons Green, where he moved together to his mother and his older sister, Savannah, although at the age of 8 he moved to Heathfield boarding school, in Ascot, where he came into contact with acting.

Sienna Miller returned to New York when she turned 18, where she began her training at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute, although her career began as a model for magazines such as Vogue, until her film debut with the romantic comedy ‘South Kensington’ (2001 ) alongside Rupert Everett and Elle Macpherson.

She rose to fame in 2004 with the films ‘Layer Cake’ and ‘Alfie’, in which she met Jude Law, with whom she was related for years in various stages, and with whom she broke off her engagement after the actor’s infidelity. a scandal that covered the front pages of the tabloids and for which years later it was learned that the newspaper ‘News of the World’ had spied on Miller’s phone.

Then, at just 23 years old, he had just made his stage debut in London’s West End with William Shakespeare’s play ‘As you like it’. After her relationship with Jude Law, the actress has been engaged on three other occasions, with Rhys Ifans, Tom Sturridge and Lucas Zwirner, and is the mother of a daughter, Marlowe Ottoline, ten years old, the result of her relationship with the musician Tom Sturridge.

Eternal promise of the cinema, recognition came to her with her performance as Tippi Hedren in the television movie ‘The Girl’, set in the filming stage of the legendary actress with Alfred Hitchcock and in the complicated relationship between the two, and which meant for Miller nominations at the Bafta awards and at the Golden Globes, as well as at the Critics’ Choice.

A fashion icon since her rise to fame, the actress is also a designer, a field in which she began with her sister Savannah, together with whom she launched the brand ‘Twenty8Twelve’ in 2007, with whose collection It debuted at London Fashion Week in February 2009.