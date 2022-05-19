Sienna Miller revealed that she had “zero chemistry” with Ben Affleck | Famous
Ben Affleck has a natural charm with which he managed to conquer Jennifer Lopez twice; However, everything indicates that only in real life does his ‘sex appeal’ work and that he has not been able to transfer it to the big screen with colleagues with whom he has shared credits. Such is the case of Sienna Millerwho recently revealed that it was difficult for him to film the movie ‘Live by Night’ with Ben Affleck, since between them there was no physical attraction.
The actress was honest in the interview she gave to Drew Barrimore in mid-April and said that there was no chemistry with her co-star and director of the film they recorded in 2016. That lack of connection complicated their interpretation, because in the story they had to look in love.
The protagonist of the miniseries ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ did not make negative comments about Jennifer Lopez’s fiancé, on the contrary, she said that they had a great time while filming and that it was funny to see him only as a “brother” when they had to record passionate scenes.
“Ben Affleck was like my brother. I never laughed so much in my life. We had zero chemistry at all. We were supposed to fall in love (on screen) and we couldn’t be less attracted to each other, which was so much fun,” the actress recalled.
The lack of chemistry was not the only problem between Miller and Affleck
Another complication that Sienna and Ben had to overcome in order to make their scenes look better was the difference in their physical build, specifically the size of their heads. The actress shared with Barrymore that her colleague has “a huge head” compared to hers, which is very small, so to film scenes together Miller had to be closer to the camera, which prevented her from seeing your colleague directly in the eye.
With ‘Live by Night’, Ben Affleck was a failure both critically and at the box office. According to the publication Who, the film raised only 22 million dollars of the 64 million dollars that it cost to produce. Another of the blunders of the actor and director was that of the 2003 film Gigli, in which he shared scenes with his future wife, Jennifer Lopez.