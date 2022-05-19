Sienna Miller revealed that she had “zero chemistry” with Ben Affleck | Famous

Ben Affleck has a natural charm with which he managed to conquer Jennifer Lopez twice; However, everything indicates that only in real life does his ‘sex appeal’ work and that he has not been able to transfer it to the big screen with colleagues with whom he has shared credits. Such is the case of Sienna Millerwho recently revealed that it was difficult for him to film the movie ‘Live by Night’ with Ben Affleck, since between them there was no physical attraction.