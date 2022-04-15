Sienna Miller says she had ‘zero chemistry’ with Ben Affleck on ‘Live by Night’: ‘It was hysterical’

ads

Sienna Miller and Ben Affleck. James Veysey/Shutterstock; Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

A difficult sale. Sienna Miller has had many on-screen love interests over the years, but few have presented her with as much of a challenge as Ben Affleck.

“Ben Affleck was like my brother,” the 40-year-old American Sniper actress said during Wednesday’s April 13 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “I have never laughed so much in my life. I mean, that sounds like a ridiculous thing to say and like a thing to say, but I actually mean it.”

However, due to their sibling relationship, Miller had a hard time selling her role as his love interest in the 2016 film Live by Night, which the 49-year-old Affleck also directed. “We had zero chemistry at all, it was hysterical,” she explained. “We were supposed to be in love. We couldn’t be less attracted to each other.”

The challenges were not only related to their friendly relationship, but they were also having trouble getting their bodies to fit well on camera.

“He has a huge head,” the Layer Cake star joked. “I have a small one, so they would have to put me a little bit ahead of him. … And he directed the movie, and I could barely watch him for laughing the whole time.”

Miller and the Oscar winner didn’t make a love connection on set, but the 21 Bridges star hooked up with Jude Law when they filmed Alfie together in 2004. The 49-year-old former model and the Closer star got engaged in December. from 2004.

Sienna Miller and Ben Affleck in ‘Live by Night’. Claire Folger/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

However, the following year, Law admitted to having an affair with his children’s nanny. Law and Miller reconciled after her admission, but broke up again in 2006. They rekindled their romance for a second time in 2009 before calling it quits for good in February 2011.

While the Cold Mountain actor is the father of six children, Miller, for his part, shares daughter Marlowe, 9, with ex-boyfriend Tom Sturridge, whom he dated from 2011 to 2015.

The American Woman star told Drew Barrymore that she’s not currently single, but she didn’t identify her special someone. Miller added that she doesn’t understand American dating politics, which she sees as much more complex than Britain’s.

“If you kiss someone in England, they’re basically together,” he explained on Tuesday. “This whole ‘I’m dating some people’ thing — I’m like, ‘God, what’s going on?’ How does someone manage that?

