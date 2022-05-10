Sienna Miller’s dog that drives all of Hollywood crazy

Sienna Miller is one of the most striking faces in Hollywood. She owns an extensive career as a model and actress, and a love story highly envied by men and women from all over the world, which however was not without a great scandal.

Currently, the actress is one of the protagonists of anatomy of a scandal, the furious Netflix miniseries that has been among the most viewed for days. Behind that role of Sophie, upon receiving the scripts for the production, many memories of her came to her.

turns out Sienna Miller she experienced a terrible moment in her personal life when she discovered, in 2005, that her fiancé, the famous actor Jude Law He was having an affair with the nanny of the children he had with his ex-wife, Sadie Frost.

Just two years ago Miller was able to speak publicly about one of the strongest blows he received. “There are six whole weeks of that experience that I don’t remember. I have no recollection. She was so shocked by all of this. And she really had just started. She was only 23 years old. But if you get through that, you feel like you can get through anything,” she said in an interview with The Daily Beast.

Although Sienna She was hesitant to accept the role of Sophie, realizing that revisiting past wounds could be positive and very revealing for her, and accepted. Thanks to that, she once again had the opportunity to position herself as one of the actresses of the moment and stop reneging on secondary and unchallenging roles.

Today Sienna Miller It marks a trend and is talked about all over the world as in its beginnings. It was thus that the actress defined the new urban fashion by appearing on the streets of New York walking with her famous dog. Bess.

Daily, the actress is photographed by the paparazzi walking the dog with different styles that set the agenda for the fashion season. Tacos, jeans, shirts, blazers and sweaters are the favorite garments that perfectly complement her vibe. A scarf or scarf completes the outfit if the days are cooler, as well as short-legged boots that look perfect with denim garments.

But what is most striking about the walks of Sienna Miller it is Bess, the dog that the actress adopted more than 10 years ago and with whom she has always been shown, both her and Jude Law in the past, or even the actor’s representative. The truth is that he is already a celebrity and almost as famous with his owner.