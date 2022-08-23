Sienna Miller’s floral jumpsuit that has gone viral

A few meters from the Eiffel Tower, on a wet runway and in the middle of September 2021, Anthony Vaccarello returned to Paris after a period of restrictions to present his spring/summer 2022 collection. He did so in a spectacular setting night on which the marked silhouettes and XXL shoulders contrasted in perfect harmony with body-hugging pieces that took the aesthetics of the 80s as a starting point, to dress a woman who, during the day, went to the office and, at night, to the club.

The deployment of the collection of Saint Laurent that anticipated this summer’s trends captivated everyone present with each of the pieces worn by its models, but it was the floral jumpsuits in this collection that were responsible for becoming part of the favorite wardrobe of fashion experts. As soon as they went on stage they took note and, shortly after, they began to include them in their wish list.

Saint Laurent spring-summer 2022 show. Getty Images

The most obvious echo of this success was evident when Sienna Miller, absolute style icon, attended the TI have Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon sheathed in one of Vaccarello’s pieces. She did it specifically wearing a black jumpsuit with orange flowers that could have been his second skin. It was about a long-sleeved design with a plunging “V” neckline, padded shoulders with padded shoulders and a tie detail at the waist that hugged her body like a glove. A flattering bet cat suit that did nothing more than give the starting signal to what would be a hit among the famous

NBCGetty Images

Because when a garment is repeated in the wardrobe of those who know the most about the industry, the trend is clear. Also other big names in fashion, like the super model of the 90s, Laetitia Casta, They chose the same Saint Laurent floral jumpsuit as the star garment of their outfits.

Even the actress Lisa Rina showed that this piece does not understand ages and that is especially flattering be almost 60 like her or over 40 like her colleague and presenter, Sylvie Meis, who also wore the floral jumpsuit in Berlin earlier this year.

MEGAGetty Images

Gerald MatzkaGetty Images

Beyond recognized names whose profession has been linked to fashion for years, the new generations of the online world have also wanted to join this trend and have demonstrated the hegemony of this design by the Parisian fashion house on social networks. Some of the best-known fashion consultants of the moment, as Marianne Theodorsen or Jeanette Madsen They have already shared their love for this bet on their social profiles.

Vaccarello was clear that his spring / summer 2022 collection would sweep this season. Each new designer parade becomes the desire of fashion experts and few like him are capable of turning so many garments into viral trends.