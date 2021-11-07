Sienna Miller’s helmet

Considered the queen of the bohemian-chic look, Sienna Miller confirms its fame with the new medium hair cut flaunted at the Gucci event in Los Angeles. Actress, model and former party girl (today she seems to have adopted a much more discreet lifestyle and in fact little is known about her private life), Sienna Miller showed herself to the photographers of the Gucci Love Parade with a helmet with a decidedly rock and roll grit. Characterized by a hyper luminous blonde tone, Sienna’s trademark since ever, the yoke in question is smooth, paraded along the length, very seventies, starting with the long curtain fringe. Wonderfully played by Sienna Miller, who chose to combine it with sunglasses and a silver and glittery David Bowie-style jacket. Adding that ironic touch that is always good for you.

Mon amour helmet, the carré trend is destined to last

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Will we see the disappearance of the bob cuts so popular today, seen on the flower of celebrities, from Sienna Miller to Selena Gomez? Not at all: the popularity of the carré shows no signs of abating and will remain a certainty next winter. According to Monica Barucci, Cotril technical director, “the most requested helmet will be the lob (long bob), medium cut that almost reaches the shoulders, loved for its versatility and for its maintenance that is not at all demanding. With wavy styling and textured and natural waves or in a perfect smooth version, the long bob has the great advantage of enhancing every type of face, as long as it is customized with scaling, fringe and tailored tuft. If you choose it, never without an anti-humidity spray to keep the frizz effect under control and avoid the fungus effect “.

3 beauty products for styling bob cuts

PROluxe to obtain shiny and frizz-free hair and a perfect long-lasting style Remington

remington US $ 61.00

Wireless straightener equipped with dual-zone technology to ensure that the optimum styling temperature of 185 ° C is maintained for the duration of the styling

Thermoprotective spray for hair dryer and straightener, light texture, active protection

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The Italian who married the last Tsar READ NOW The desperate protests of Afghan women READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io