Sienna Miller’s look or why white pants are a safe bet also in autumn

Ian West – PA Images – Getty Images

Choosing a single pant silhouette seems difficult this fall/winter 2022-23 season. To the success of those baptized as parachute pants or the ever-present leather or imitation leather options, we must add the resurgence of baggy dad and the high popularity that wide tailored pants have acquired. Not to mention the many current trends in denim material. A scenario full of alternatives.

And if that wasn’t enough, now Sienna Miller has put a new pair of pants on our radar. fashion to further complicate this choice. The actress has put together a perfect autumnal look around off-white pants ora model that has been standing out strongly during the cold months for several seasons and leaving behind the summer garment label.

Sienna has chosen flattering high-waisted pants with a gathered waist and thrown together, a detail that allows greater support and at the same time power the silhouette, and as an upper garment, a simple knit sweater with a perkins neck in a gray tone. Both designs belong to the firm Sèzane, one of the usual in the interpreter’s wardrobe.

Instagram @styleofsiennamiller

Camel leather bag and original suede ankle boots with a comfortable heel and laces put the finishing touch to an ideal proposal for these days when it is neither hot nor cold.

In recent seasons we have witnessed how little by little this type of silhouettes featuring neutral tones such as white or ecru were gaining ground in fashion collections throughout the year shaking the placid reign of black pants.

Hand in hand with darker and more sober garments, but also combined with designs in very similar tones, achieving an attractive monochrome look, there are no limits when it comes to combining this type of trousers in light colours, as occurs with classic silhouettes such as the jeans. Although it is undeniable that black is the infallible bet.