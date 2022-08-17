Sienna Miller’s Striking English Country House Decor

Sienna Miller He opened the doors of his home and showed that he has a refined and sophisticated taste in terms of decoration. It is a cottage English built in the 16th century and recently renovated.

Siena Miller presents her country house – Source: Youtube Architectural Digest (/ArchitecturalDigest)

Sienna Miller: the main keys of your cottage english

For the vast majority, Siena Miller is known for her work as an actress. However, the 40-year-old British-American also works as a fashion designer and everything seems to indicate that home decoration is another of her strengths.

Just a few days ago, the protagonist of films like Casanova and Sniper opened the doors of her home, a cottage English dating back to the 16th century and is located in Buckinghamshire, a county that is northwest of London.

“It’s a home with a heart,” said the actress when presenting her country house. Far from being a minor phrase, this one provides one of the main keys in decorative matters: it transmits warmth in each of its expressions.

Although the details of the surface of the property are unknown, it is known that it has 2 buildings (one main and the other designed for guests) and that both are surrounded by a beautiful meadow full of wild flowers.

This is what Siena Miller’s house looks like from the wild garden – Source: Source: Youtube Architectural Digest (/ArchitecturalDigest)

This is the decoration of the country house of Sienna Miller

In the cottage English by Siena Miller down to the smallest detail is thought to perfection and responds to a set that results in a rustic, sophisticated, natural and classic home.

To achieve this, one of the keys is that the actress knew how to go to the right people and take the best examples. Without going any further, the restoration of her house was carried out taking as a reference the style of her friend, Gaby Dellal.

The interiors of the home are changing but all combine perfectly. Some are painted in plain colors and others, like the bathrooms, are covered in richly patterned wallpaper.

Wood is one of the great protagonists of the property and is presented in various ways, whether on the floors, on the walls or through furniture such as chairs and tables.

Windows are usually small. The curious thing is that they give the right sensation of spaciousness, luminosity and harmony, and it is possible that the beautiful wild garden helps this.

On the other hand, another of the decorative secrets is that the antiques of the home coexist in harmony with many of the modern pieces that are found in it, especially the garments and cushions of beds and armchairs.

After reading all this, what do you think about the style of decoration that Sienna Miller chose for his English country house?