Sienna Miller’s trick to finding the perfect vintage jeans

Actress Sienna Miller is one of the celebrities what always knows how to go according to the occasion. And we are not only talking about the red carpet in which she exudes glamor with dreamy dresses, but in her casual outfits she also knows how to incorporate jewelery and key garments. Like very clothing fan vintageMiller often includes second-hand items in her looks. We could talk about very worn Gucci loafers, necklaces with history or retro-style jeans, which without a doubt will be one of the best investments from your closet.

Jeans are one of Sienna Miller’s fetish garmentsgtres

When taking a tour of its stores vintage Confidently looking for a new pair of jeans, the actress has several tricks to always get right. First look at the wash. That is, in the shade of blue, it is not always easy to find the perfect color. And what about the cut? His secret is to search the men’s section, since he loves the wide style and a little sagging. In addition to those tours of physical thrift stores, she’s also a huge fan of platforms like Vestiaire Collectivewhere you can get special clothes.

Sienna Miller prefers wide jeansgtres

Where to get the perfect jeans for your wardrobe

With three essential characteristics: comfortable, simple and fresh, Sienna Miller has captivated the entire fashion industry, leaving infallible keys to build a category wardrobe. In reference to the jeans, we leave you several options that adapt to the tricks of the actress and with which you can achieve the same goal: a pair of trousers for life.

Re/Done Jeans

For sale at Re/Donate (289.67 euros).

Veronica Beard Jeans

For sale at The Outlet (147.00 euros, before 328.00 euros).

Levi’s jeans

For sale at Vestiaire Collective (185.00 euros).

